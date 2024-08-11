Lebanon Supports Qatari, Egyptian, US Joint Statement On Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The Lebanese on Friday announced its support for the joint statement issued by Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and US President Joe Biden, regarding the call to resume negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides on Aug. 15.

Lebanese Caretaker of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib said that Lebanon joins the call to restart talks Thursday August 15 in Doha or Cairo to finalize an agreement and implement it immediately.