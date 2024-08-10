Olympic Games Paris 2024: Qatari Weightlifter Fares Ibrahim Ends Participation In 102 Kg Weightlifting Competitions
Paris: Qatari weightlifter Fares Ibrahim has ended his participation in the 102 kg weightlifting competitions, at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
Ibrahim won the Gold medal in weightlifting with a weight of 96 kilograms at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Chinese athlete Liu Huanhua succeeded in winning the gold medal in the men's weightlifting competitions in the 102 kg category, after lifting a total of 406 kg in the snatch and clean & jerk, with the Uzbek athlete Akbar Juraev earning the silver medal after lifting 404 kg, while the bronze medal went to Yevhen Tsukhantsov from the Neutral Individual Athletes team, who lifted 402 kg.
