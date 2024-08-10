State Of New Jersey Passes Good Dad Act, Following In The Footsteps Of Florida's HB #775

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings, Good Dad Act Committee Chair

The cover of Ethan's Good Dad Act

Ethan's Good Dad Act soars to Top Sellers list in just one week!

New Jerseys Bill #A2521 mirrors the language of Florida's Good Dad Act!

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson receives her copy of Ethan's Good Dad Act

The movement to ensure fathers have equal rights to their children is underway!

- Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings

MIAMI, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, August 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The State of New Jersey has taken a significant step towards ensuring equal rights for fathers with the passage of a version of Florida's Good Dad Act , Florida House Bill #775. The language in both bills mirrors each other, highlighting the importance of recognizing and protecting the rights of fathers in family law matters.

The New Jersey version of the Bill is #A2521 , emphasizing the state's commitment to supporting fathers in their legal battles and ensuring fair treatment in child custody and family law cases.

The Good Dad Act Committee, led by Dr. hc Bernard Wh Jennings and his dedicated Team Leaders across the United States, is working tirelessly to pass the Good Dad Act Bill in every state within the United States. Their efforts aim to provide fathers with the legal support and resources they need to navigate child custody and family law issues, ensuring that fathers gain equal rights under the law.

To learn more about the Good Dad Act and its impact, visit . This website serves as a hub of information and support for fathers seeking guidance and assistance in their legal battles.

In addition, offers valuable insights and resources for fathers facing child custody challenges. Dr. hc Bernard Wh Jennings' book, "Ethan's Good Dad Act : A Father Turns Lemons into Lemonade," has been ranked #1 on Amazon in both the Child Custody and Divorce and Family Law genres. Literary Manager Jim Myers

ranks the book 9.3 out of 10 on a Literary Scale! This inspiring book shares the story of a father's journey through adversity and triumph, offering hope and encouragement to all fathers.

We encourage fathers facing child custody issues to join the movement by becoming a member or Team Leader at . Together, we can create a brighter future for fathers and families across the nation.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Dr. hc Bernard Wh Jennings

Email: ...

Phone: (786) 486-7217

Let's stand together and empower fathers to embrace their role with pride and confidence. The Good Dad Act is a beacon of hope for all fathers, reminding them that they are valued and respected members of society.

###

Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings

Good Dad Act Committee

+1 786-486-7217

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other