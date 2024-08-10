Ukraine's Mod Accepts For Service 70 New Samples Of Munitions For Uavs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From the start of 2024, the of Defense codified and approved for use in the Defense Forces 70 samples of munitions for unmanned aerial vehicles, including 20 in July alone.

That's according to the MoD press service, Ukrinform reports.

"Among the new samples are high-explosive, cumulative, combined-action, and multi-purpose munitions. Also, they vary in terms of weight: from several hundred grams to several kilograms," the statement reads.

Ammunition for UAVs is used to destroy enemy equipment and fortifications, engage enemy manpower both in the open area and in specially equipped shelters, fortifications, or inside armored vehicles.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the role aerial drone systems play on the battlefield is steadily growing.

The domestic sector of Ukraine's defense industrial complex dynamically responds to the Army needs, increasing the output of air defense capabilities of various types and purposes, actively developing new models of unmanned aerial vehicles, and expanding the range of munitions for various types of UAVs.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian manufacturers are assigned 70% of the cost of contracts for arms supplies to the Army.

This is an illustrative photo