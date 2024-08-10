J.P. Nadda Launches Tiranga Yatra In Rajkot

(MENAFN- IANS) Rajkot, Aug 10 (IANS) BJP President J.P. Nadda launched the Tiranga Yatra from Gujarat's Rajkot on Saturday, marking the beginning of a nationwide campaign under the "Har Ghar Tiranga" Abhiyan, which will run till August 15, leading up to Independence Day.

Addressing the public gathering here, BJP President Nadda emphasised Gujarat's significant contribution to India's development.

"India is in the making, and Gujarat plays a huge role in this. I am honoured to start the Tiranga Yatra from Rajkot today. Tomorrow, I will be in Surat, followed by Vadodara and Ahmedabad. This Tiranga Yatra will reach every taluka and every mandal by August 15. I want to appeal to young people especially: this independence didn't come easily. Thousands of soldiers lost their lives, and lakhs of families sacrificed their loved ones, putting the country above their interests," the BJP President said.

The grand finale of the Tiranga Yatra will take place in Ahmedabad on August 13, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will join the event.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghavi, and Minister of State for Cooperation Jagdish Vishwakarma will also be present, bringing the nationwide campaign to a befitting close just before the 77th Independence Day.

The Tiranga Yatra aims to "reach every home across the nation, instilling a sense of patriotism and national pride".

The campaign is part of a broader initiative leading up to Independence Day, with key events planned in four major cities in Gujarat: Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara.

The launch event in Rajkot saw the participation of prominent leaders, including CM Patel, Union Minister and MoS Home Sanghavi.

In Surat, on August 11, the Tiranga Yatra is expected to draw around one lakh participants, with CM Patel, State BJP Chief C.R. Paatil, and other key Ministers such as MoS Home Sanghavi, MoS Education Praful Pansheriya, and MoS Forest and Environment Mukesh Patel leading the procession.

The yatra will continue in Vadodara on August 12.

Renamed the Rashtra Chetna Yatra, this initiative is designed to ignite a sense of patriotism across Gujarat ahead of Independence Day.