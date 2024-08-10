Paris Olympics: 'True Spirit Of Dedication', Tendulkar, Dhawan Congratulate Aman Sehrawat On Winning Bronze

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar and veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday extended their congratulatory wishes for wrestler Aman Sehrawat who won the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics, adding sixth medal to the country's tally.

India have so far bagged one silver and five bronze medals in the quadrennial event including double bronze of shooter Manu Bhaker.

On Friday, the 21-year-old wrestler became the youngest Olympic medallist for India after he defeated Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz 13-5 in the 57kg freestyle bronze medal match.

"Congratulations, Aman Sehrawat, on becoming India's youngest Olympic medal winner at the age of just 21 years and a few days. This victory isn't just yours; it's a triumph for the entire Indian wrestling contingent. Every Indian is proud of your achievement. Your parents, who I am sure are watching over you from their heavenly abode, would be very proud of you today," Tendulkar wrote on X.

The left-handed batter added that Aman's achievement shows his true spirit of dedication and hard work.

"Bringing home a bronze from the Paris Olympics, @AmanSehrawaat, you showed us the true spirit of dedication and hard work. Congrats on this remarkable victory," Dhawan wrote on X.

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh echoed Dhawan's sentiments and congratulated the youngster for making India proud.

"Heartiest Congratulations to #AmanSehrawat for Winning the Bronze at the #ParisOlympics2024 and to become India's youngest medal winner. This achievement is a reflection of your hard work and the dreams of countless Indians who cheered you on. Thank you for making us proud. Jai Hind!" Harbhajan posted on X.

The Puerto Rican wrestler gained an early advantage with a single-leg hold, pushing Aman onto the defensive. However, the young Indian remained composed, swiftly recovering and launching a series of attacks focused on Cruz's shoulders to earn points. Although Cruz briefly regained the lead with a two-point move, Aman's relentless determination allowed him to reclaim control of the match.

With just 37 seconds remaining, Aman demonstrated his technical prowess by scoring additional points. As Cruz made a final desperate attempt, Aman capitalised, securing his victory and clinching the bronze medal.