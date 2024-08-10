Black Sea Update: Russian Missile Carrier Spotted On Combat Duty

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently a single Russian missile carrier with a total salvo of up to four Kalibrs remains on combat duty in the Black Sea.

That's according to the Ukrainian Navy , Ukrinform reports.

"There is one enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to four missiles," the statement says.

No enemy warships are being observed in the Sea of ​​Azov as of Saturday morning.

Two Russian navy vessels are deployed in the Mediterranean Sea, including a Kalibr carrier with a total salvo of up to four missiles.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Naval Forces, Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, said Russia now uses exclusively submarines in the Black Sea area.

Illustrative photo: MoD