Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs praises the joint Qatar-Egypt-US statement, calling for resumption of Gaza ceasefire-hostage talks.
BEIRUT -- Two people are killed in an Israeli airstrike on the border town of Naqoura, south Lebanon.
RAMALLAH -- At least 14 Palestinians, including two journalists, are killed in two air raids by the Israeli Occupation forces on Khan Yunis city in southern Gaza Strip.
PARIS -- Salwa Eid Nasser, of Bahrain, clinches the silver medal of women's 400m final of Paris Olympic Games 2024.
PARIS -- Spain hammers France 5-3 in epic football final after extra time at the Paris Olympic Games 2024.
WASHINGTON -- A passenger plane crashes at a residential area in Valinhos city, near Sao Paulo, east Brazil, killing the 62 people who were on board. (end) gb
