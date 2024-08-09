Communications Minister Mourns Passing Of Journalist Jamal Al-Saaidah
Amman, Aug. 9 (Petra)-- Minister
of government
Communications, Muhannad Mubaideen, mourned the passing of journalist Jamal Al-Saaidah, who passed away on Friday.
Mubaideen, who is also the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the radio
and Television Corporation (JRTV), expressed his sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the deceased's family and parents and the media
community in Jordan.
