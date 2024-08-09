عربي


Communications Minister Mourns Passing Of Journalist Jamal Al-Saaidah

8/9/2024 2:12:23 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug. 9 (Petra)-- Minister of government Communications, Muhannad Mubaideen, mourned the passing of journalist Jamal Al-Saaidah, who passed away on Friday.
Mubaideen, who is also the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the radio and Television Corporation (JRTV), expressed his sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the deceased's family and parents and the media community in Jordan.

Jordan News Agency

