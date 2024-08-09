Sheikh Joaan Visits USA House In Paris

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, the President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, Friday visited the USA House in Paris on the sidelines of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

He was received by Gene Sykes, President of the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee and Member of the International Olympic Committee.

HE Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation and HE Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain, Secretary General of the Qatar Olympic Committee accompanied HE Sheikh Joaan

During the visit, they reviewed aspects of sports cooperation between the two sides.

