Sheikh Joaan Visits USA House In Paris
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, the President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, Friday visited the USA House in Paris on the sidelines of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
He was received by Gene Sykes, President of the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee and Member of the International Olympic Committee.
HE Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation and HE Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain, Secretary General of the Qatar Olympic Committee accompanied HE Sheikh Joaan
During the visit, they reviewed aspects of sports cooperation between the two sides.
MENAFN09082024000067011011ID1108537988
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.