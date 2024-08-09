Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

Net Income Up 42.4% Compared to Q3 FY23

Adjusted EBITDA Up 30.5% Compared to Q3 FY23

Record Backlog of $1.86 Billion

Company Raises FY24 Outlook

DOTHAN, Ala., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, (NASDAQ: ROAD ) ("CPI" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across six southeastern states, today reported and operating results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to report strong third quarter results representing substantial year-over-year growth in revenue, net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. The demand environment remains strong across our geographic footprint of more than 70 local markets in the Southeast. Once again, our robust bidding environment contributed to growth in our project backlog to $1.86 billion as of June 30, 2024. Based on the sustained industry demand and funding trends, the outstanding operational performance across our family of companies, and our visibility into the rest of our heavy work season, we are raising our fiscal 2024 outlook."

Revenues were $517.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of 22.7% compared to $421.9 million in the same quarter last year.

Gross profit was $83.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of 30% compared to $64.1 million in the same quarter last year.



General and administrative expenses were $38.9 million, or 7.5% of total revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $32.2 million, or 7.6% of total revenue, in the same quarter last year.

Net income was $30.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to net income of $21.7 million in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $73.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of 30.5% compared to $56.1 million in the same quarter last year.

Project backlog was $1.86 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.59 billion at June 30, 2023 and $1.79 billion March 31, 2024.

Smith added, "As we enter the final quarter of our fiscal year, our team is dedicated to safely and efficiently building projects throughout our six southeastern states, while also integrating our three recent acquisitions. At CPI, we are also focused on organic growth, as evidenced by our 13% organic growth for the quarter.

We continue to pursue the path to our ROAD-Map 2027 goals and create value for shareholders through improving returns on capital."

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

The Company is increasing guidance for fiscal 2024 with regard to revenue, net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, as follows:



Revenue in the range of $1.835 billion to $1.860 billion

Net income in the range of $73.5 million to $76.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the range of $219 million to $228 million Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) in the range of 11.9% to 12.3%

Ned N. Fleming, III, the Company's Executive Chairman, stated, "From a macro perspective, continued increasing funding for public projects at the federal, state and local levels coupled with a steady commercial project environment in the southeastern United States continue to drive growth at CPI. At the micro level of the business, the entire CPI team continues to effectively execute our strategic goals throughout our footprint. By expanding into new and adjacent markets through acquisitions while also growing organically, we are enhancing our relative markets share and achieving benefits of scale. We believe this stable and sustainable growth trajectory will continue to enhance value for all of our stakeholders."

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. To access the call live by phone, dial (412) 902-0003 and ask for the Construction Partners call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A telephonic replay will be available through August 16, 2024 by calling (201) 612-7415 and using passcode ID: 13746739#. A webcast of the call will also be available live and for later replay on the Company's Investor Relations website at .



About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across six southeastern states. Supported by its hot-mix asphalt plants, aggregate facilities and liquid asphalt terminals, the company focuses on the construction, repair and maintenance of surface infrastructure. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The company also performs private sector projects that include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit .



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "should," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "outlook," "believe" and "plan." The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to financial projections, future events, business strategy, future performance, future operations, backlog, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. These and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: our ability to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions; failure to realize the expected economic benefits of acquisitions, including future levels of revenues being lower than expected and costs being higher than expected; failure or inability to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; declines in public infrastructure construction and reductions in government funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state and local agencies; risks related to our operating strategy; competition for projects in our local markets; risks associated with our capital-intensive business; government requirements and initiatives, including those related to funding for public or infrastructure construction, land usage and environmental, health and safety matters; unfavorable economic conditions and restrictive financing markets; our ability to obtain sufficient bonding capacity to undertake certain projects; our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us; the cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts; risks related to adverse weather conditions; our substantial indebtedness and the restrictions imposed on us by the terms thereof; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with third parties that supply us with equipment and essential supplies; our ability to retain key personnel and maintain satisfactory labor relations; property damage, results of litigation and other claims and insurance coverage issues; risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and the risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable law.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.

