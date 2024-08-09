(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Control Unit Management (ECU/ECM) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Automotive Electronics Control Unit Management (ECU/ECM) is estimated at US$85.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$126.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the automotive ECU market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for advanced safety features and driver assistance systems is a major driver, as these technologies rely on sophisticated ECUs. The shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles is also boosting demand, given the critical role of ECUs in managing electric powertrains.

Technological advancements in connectivity and infotainment systems are further propelling market growth, as modern vehicles require advanced ECUs to support these features. Additionally, regulatory requirements for emissions control and vehicle safety are driving manufacturers to adopt more advanced ECUs. These factors collectively ensure the sustained growth and innovation in the automotive ECU market. Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Automotive Electronics Control Unit Management (ECU/ECM) Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Automotive Electronics Control Unit Management (ECU/ECM) Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions. Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Powertrain Application segment, which is expected to reach US$48.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.8%. The Body Application segment is also set to grow at 5.0% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $14.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.3% CAGR to reach $26.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 413 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $85.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $126.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW



ECUs Revolutionize Intelligence in Modern Cars. Here's How

Global Economic Update

Competition

Automotive Electronics Control Unit Management (ECU/ECM) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Types of ECUs & ECU Management Strategies: A Review

Recent Market Activity Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Encouraging Outlook for Automobile Production Despite Disruptions, Bodes Well for the Growth of ECUs

Encouraging Recovery in Automobile Production, Notwithstanding the Many Challenges, Offers Hope for Players in the Value Chain Including Manufacturers of Auto Grade ECUs

Growing EV Adoption, Production & Sales to Benefit Demand for ECUs & ECU Management Software

Robust Sales of EVs Means Increased Application Possibilities for ECUs & ECU Management Software & Tools

Electronification, Automation of Automobiles & Rise of New Smart Connected Cars Opens the Sluice Gates of Opportunity for ECUs/ECM

Feature Rich Smart Cars Spur the Need for ECUs

Global Focus Shed on Fuel Efficiency Drives Up the Importance of Engine Control ECUs

Swift Progress Towards Autonomous Vehicle Commercialization to Open Up Lucrative Opportunity for Autonomous Driving Electronic Control Unit (AD-ECU)

Strong Outlook for Autonomous Vehicles Bodes Well for ECUs

Increased Focus Shed on Safety Amid Strict Regulations & Rising Awareness to Support Growth of Automotive ECU/ECM

Applying AI to ECU Generated Data Revolutionizes Outcomes. Here's How

Increased Spending on Automotive AI Will Help Witness Growing Use of AI in Processing ECU Data

Growing Trend Towards ECU Consolidation Drives the Development of Multi Domain Controllers

Growing Importance of Remote Diagnostics Throws the Spotlight on ECUs as a Key Enabler

Manufacturers Use Virtual Electronic Control Units (vECUs) to Design Better ECUs Cybersecurity for ECUs Storm Into the Spotlight

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 43 Featured)



Aptiv Plc

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd

Lear Corporation

Magna International Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo Inc. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Automotive Electronics Control Unit Management (ECU/ECM) Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900