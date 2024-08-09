Citroen Basalt Launched In India, Price Start At Rs 7.99 Lakh; From Engine To Interiors - Know It All

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The much-anticipated Citroen Basalt coupe-style SUV has finally arrived in India, thanks to the French automaker. The vehicle, which has an amazing price range beginning at Rs 7.99 lakh (Introductory ex-showroom), has been put into the market. Customers who are interested may now reserve the model in advance for a nominal fee of Rs 11,001. Note that the pricing listed above is good for all reservations made through October 3. Reservations can be made on the company's official website or through an approved dealership.

The all-new Basalt joins the C3, eC3, C3 Aircross, and C5 Aircross as Citroen's fifth model range. With its cutting-edge projector headlamp configuration and distinctive split LED DRLs, it exudes an assertive stylistic statement. The placement of the rounded fog lamps beneath the bumper gives it an exquisite appearance.

Citroen Basalt exteriors

The SUV with a coupe shape includes flap-style door handles, blacked-out ORVMs, and B-pillars. It looks more desirable in the class because to the fashionable R26-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that it is equipped with.

Citroen Basalt interiors

A powerful 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports all vehicle connect technologies, including as wireless Android, Apple, and Auto carplay, is housed inside the Basalt coupe SUV. In addition, there is a completely computerised instrument console that gives the driver access to all important data, including speed, fuel capacity, RPM, and gearing placement.

Citroen Basalt engine

The dependable 1.2-liter, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine of the Citreon 2024 Basalt produces a maximum output of 80 horsepower and 115 Nm. Additionally, a turbo variant with a maximum output of 109 horsepower and 190 Nm (205 Nm for AT) is offered.

The list of additional noteworthy features is extensive and includes six airbags as standard, rear AC vents, a wireless charging pad, automated temperature control, a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, and three steps of adjustable thigh support for the second row with a tilt-style headrest.