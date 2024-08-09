Weekly Recap: 12 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the Fortune Global 500, new collectibles from McDonald's and new eco-friendly disinfecting wipes from

Fortune Announces 2024 Fortune Global 500

Fortune released the 2024 Fortune Global 500(TM), the definitive list of the world's largest corporations ranked by revenue for the 2023 fiscal year. Walmart, the Arkansas-based retailer, is No. 1 for the 11th consecutive year, followed by Amazon (No. 2), State Grid (No. 3), Saudi Aramco (No. 4), and Sinopec (No. 5).

McDonald's Reveals New Collector's Meal Inspired by Fan-favorite Collectibles

McDonald's is introducing the Collector's Meal, featuring six collectible cups that allow our fans to create new memories inspired by past, iconic collectibles. The cups spotlight classic keepsakes that are at the heart of fans' McDonald's experiences, like Cowpoke McNugget Buddy (1988) and McDonald's Dragster (1993).

IBM Introduces New Generative AI-Powered Cybersecurity Assistant for Threat Detection and Response Services

"By enhancing our Threat Detection and Response services with generative AI, we can reduce manual investigations and operational tasks for security analysts, empowering them to respond more proactively and precisely to critical threats, and helping to improve overall security posture for clients," said Mark Hughes, Global Managing Partner of Cybersecurity Services, IBM Consulting.

Buca di Beppo Voluntarily Initiates Chapter 11 Proceedings to Facilitate Sale and Ensure Continued Operations

Buca di Beppo is restructuring 44 core locations and is in process of opening one new location. The company is committed to ensuring that the restaurants operate as usual, and all gift cards, reservations, and promotional services currently remain active and redeemable.

Pop-Tarts® Debuts its Largest Toaster Pastry Ever Sold to Dial Up End-of-Summer Moments Into Crazy Good Celebrations

Supersized to serve up to 73 people, the Pop-Tarts Party Pastry is inspired by the brand's iconic golden crust, strawberry flavored filling, frosting, and sprinkles. Fans are able to personalize their Party Pastry with frosting phrases that span from unconventional themes to major milestones.

Voyager Space Selected by Lockheed Martin to Deliver Next Generation Interceptor Upper Stage Subsystem Propulsion for Missile Defense Agency

The Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) will be a new, advanced interceptor to protect the homeland against limited long range ballistic missile threats from rogue nations.

Autodesk named as Official Design and Make Platform of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games with no-new-permanent-build plan

Over the next four years, Autodesk's software – used by designers, engineers, builders, and creators – will support LA28's more than $1 billion temporary overlay and construction plan, incorporating sustainable design principles. Autodesk's Design and Make Platform will be supporting LA28's no-new-permanent-venues plan: a commitment to build LA28's footprint by adapting existing or building temporary infrastructure.

Auntie Anne's Launches Knead - An Exclusive Fragrance Inspired by the Pretzel Brand's Signature Aroma

The perfume transforms the iconic aroma fans love into a wearable scent infused with notes of buttery dough, salt and a hint of sweetness. Each spritz evokes the experience of passing an Auntie Anne's store and inhaling the nostalgic aroma of their pretzels.

Infinix Teams Up with UNESCO and Google to Inspire Today's Youth with AI and Robotics Education through the Largest CogLabs Workshop Ever

Through a step-by-step process, participants can design and build their own robots using 3D printed parts and a second-hand phone, train the robots to recognize images, sounds, and poses, and program them to respond and perform simple tasks.

CloroxPro Introduces New, Plant-Based Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes Designed with people and the planet in mind, Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Wipes clean and disinfect without harsh chemical odors and with 38% less plastic. They are ideal for use in shared spaces because they are gentle on surfaces but tough on grease, grime and germs, including cold and flu viruses, norovirus and COVID-19.

Introducing Royal Caribbean's $100M-Plus, All-Out Glow-Up of Allure of the Seas The gamechanger will combine bold experiences and must-see destinations to create Europe's vacation of the summer, from more than 35 ways to dine and drink to new thrills and ways to chill in and by the water, to adventures in Provence (Marseille), France; Florence/Pisa (La Spezia) and Rome, Italy; Palma de Mallorca, Spain, and more. AI Demand Drives $5 Billion in New Business and Massive Expansion of the Internet

To address this tremendous demand, Lumen will more than double its intercity network miles over the next five years, while also providing access to a significant amount of installed dark fiber.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, earnings season has begun and several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for

Instacart , Airbnb , Novavax and Spirit AeroSystems .

SOURCE PR Newswire