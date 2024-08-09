Former Assam BJP MLA Ashok Sarma Joins Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Aug 9 (IANS) Former Assam BJP MLA Ashok Sarma joined the party on Friday. He had resigned from the BJP a week ago expressing displeasure over the functioning of the leadership in the state.

Sarma joined the Congress party in Nalbari District in the presence of state President Bhupen Borah, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Debabrata Saikia, Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi and other leaders.

The former legislator earlier alleged that he was insulted by a section of BJP leaders and other old guards of the party, who played an important role in the rise of the BJP in Assam, were ignored under the current regime.

He attacked Himanta Biswa Sarma claiming that the Chief Minister has done immense damage to the BJP by his way of functioning.

“People in Assam have been looking at the Congress as an alternative to the BJP. The citizens are unhappy with the present government and the Congress offers a best alternate option to bring prosperity in the state,” the ex-Nalbari MLA said.

Ashok Sarma was elected as an MLA in 2016 to the Assembly from the Nalbari seat; however, five years later, he was denied a party ticket and Jayanta Mallabaruah - a close aide of Himanta Biswa Sarma was fielded by the BJP.

Mallabaruah is now a Cabinet minister and holds some important portfolios.

According to Ashok Sarma, in 2016, the BJP put up a good performance and won three Assembly seats.

“I was heading the district unit then and three MLAs including myself won on the BJP's ticket,” he added.

Soon after the Assembly polls of 2021, a feud started between Ashok Sarma and Jayanta Mallabaruah which ultimately led to the departure of the former MLA.

Ashok Sarma was associated with the BJP and RSS for the last three decades.

Reacting to Ashok Sarma's decision to join the Congress party, CM Sarma said,“I am happy that he has decided to join a party where I worked for 23 years. I would request him to spread the message of RSS in the Congress party. The Opposition needs some Hindu leaders like Ashok Sarma. I hope he will be successful in instilling the Sangh's principles in the Congress party.”

Meanwhile, Bhupen Borah welcomed Ashok Sarma to the Congress party and said,“Many old leaders of the BJP were insulted under the current leadership and Ashok Sarma was one of them. The Congress party will give them due respect and important responsibilities.”