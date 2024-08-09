Kichnam Launches New Mughlai Spice Range Shan-E-Nizam

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) DADRI, India – Kichnam, a leader in authentic Indian spices, proudly announces the launch of its Mughlai Chicken Curry Recipes and the introduction of a new product category-Shan-E-Nizam Spices. This exquisite range of spices and recipes celebrates the rich heritage of Mughlai cuisine, bringing the royal flavors of the Nizam's kitchen to your home Kichnam is a Emerging top masala brand in India .



The Ingredients:

Mughlai Chicken Curry, a star dish in this collection, features a luxurious blend of spices, nuts, and dried fruits, creating a rich and velvety texture. The use of ghee enhances the complex flavors, while a smooth paste of soaked almonds, ginger, garlic, and onions forms the base of the gravy. Marinated chicken pieces are simmered to perfection, resulting in a succulent and melt-in-your-mouth experience. The final touch of premium kewra water adds an elegant aroma, making this dish restaurant-quality and perfect to enjoy with butter naan or plain white rice.



The Process:

Rooted in Northern Indian traditions, Mughlai cuisine is heavily influenced by Persian and Turkish culinary styles. These dishes are characterized by thick curries infused with spices, nuts, and fruits, offering a milder alternative to tomato-based curries. Key ingredients include whole spices, powdered spices, and the distinctive kewra water. The chicken is simmered in a rich masala paste, creating an irresistibly flavorful gravy. This dish is best served with butter naan, offering a truly royal dining experience.



The Value:

Mughlai cuisine is an intricate blend of aromatic spices, dried fruits, nuts, and creamy sauces that create a unique combination of sweet and savory flavors. This cuisine represents the culinary magnificence of the Mughal dynasty, offering a sophisticated and rich taste experience. Mughlai dishes, such as kebabs, biryanis, and curries, are enjoyed not only in India but also in Bangladesh and the Middle East, reflecting the widespread influence of the Mughal Empire.



The Chotu Pack Masala Collection:

For those seeking convenience without compromising on taste, Kichnam offers the Chotu Pack Masala Collection. This collection features restaurant-grade spice blends in convenient combo packs, perfect for home cooking. These masalas were developed by the late chef Floyd Cardoz, whose legacy continues through these premium, salt-free spice blends.



The Mughlai Collection:

Kichnam's new Mughlai Collection showcases flavors from Old Delhi's celebrated Mughlai cuisine, including a range of dishes like Chicken Mughlai. This Northern Indian curry features chicken simmered in a thick onion-based gravy, enhanced by spices, nuts, and dried fruits. The absence of tomatoes gives this dish a distinct flavor profile. Tempered whole spices like cloves, green cardamom, and cinnamon add depth, while kewra water provides a finishing touch.



The Biryani Collection:

Kichnam's Biryani Masala makes it easy to recreate authentic Lucknowi or Hyderabadi biryani at home. Made with aromatic basmati rice and tender meat, these masalas bring the rich flavors of traditional biryani to your kitchen. Additionally, Meatzza's Shahi Daawat Mughlai Chicken and Mutton Biryani products are available, offering a ready-to-eat option for those who seek convenience without sacrificing taste.



The Shan-E-Nizam Collection:

The Shan-E-Nizam Collection is a tribute to the legacy of the Nizam of Hyderabad. These masalas are crafted without artificial preservatives, colors, or fillers, ensuring an authentic and pure spice experience. This collection honors the rich history of Hyderabad and the Nizam's contributions to society, including the establishment of important institutions such as the Nizam Museum and Jamia Nazmia University.

About Kichnam:

Kichnam is dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich culinary traditions of India through its premium spice blends. With a commitment to quality and authenticity, Kichnam continues to introduce new and exciting products that bring the flavors of India to kitchens worldwide.



For more information, please visit Kichnam's website.



