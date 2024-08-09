Earthquake Hits Azerbaijan's Guba

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 9, an earthquake was recorded in the Guba district, 15 kilometers south of the Guba station, Azernews reports.

According to information provided to the Operational Information Center-OMM by the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republic Seismological Service Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, the earthquake, which occurred at 00:39 local time, had a magnitude of 3.8.

The earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 48 kilometers.