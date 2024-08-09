Earthquake Hits Azerbaijan's Guba
On August 9, an earthquake was recorded in the Guba district, 15
kilometers south of the Guba station, Azernews
reports.
According to information provided to the Operational Information
Center-OMM by the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republic
Seismological Service Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy
of Sciences, the earthquake, which occurred at 00:39 local time,
had a magnitude of 3.8.
The earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 48
kilometers.
