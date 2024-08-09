AZERNEWS Releases Another Print Issue
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was
released on August 9.
The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as
"Azerbaijan, Central Asia ties: Milestone in energy, trade,
connectivity collaboration"; "Toivo Klaar's statement leaves no
hope for Europe's peace initiative"; "Landmine: Armenian legacy
impacting security in S Caucasus"; "Paris 2024: Gashim Magomedov
enriches country's medal haul with silver medal" etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of
Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at .
