Payments Trends To Watch In H2 2024: Wallets Enable Commerce, Credit Cards Face New BNPL Threat And Physical Cards Fade Away

Accelerating payments innovation is transforming modern wallets into commerce enablers. Innovation also demands that issuers consider digital-only consumer and rewards-based subscriptions. This report predicts how these trends will shake out in H2 2024.

Key Question: What outcomes will key payments trends shape by the end of 2024?

Key Stat: Almost 6 in 10 US consumers will use mobile wallets to make payments this year, and we expect that number to climb to nearly 70% by 2028. Innovation in commerce management features will push user engagement into overdrive.

Digital wallets will transform into commerce enablers more quickly

Physical consumer credit cards will start to disappear

Credit cards will respond to the BNPL subscription rewards threat

Type of Underlying Payment Method Used by US Adults When Using a Digital Wallet for Online vs. In-Store Purchases, Nov 2023 (% of respondents) Top Motivators for Opening a New Credit Card According to Adults Worldwide, Jan 2024 (% of respondents)

