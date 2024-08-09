Cannabisnewsbreaks Halo Labs Inc. (NEO: HALO) (OTCQX: AGEEF) (Germany: A9KN) Announces Strong Sales Trend, California And Oregon Operations Growth

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Halo Labs Inc. (NEO: HALO) (OTCQX: AGEEF) (Germany: A9KN) today announced that retail sales of the company's Hush(TM) branded products continue to grow in the states of California and Oregon. According to the update, aggregate unaudited total revenues were approximately $2.18 million in July. In addition, unaudited revenues from sales to dispensaries were $1.94 million, reflecting the largest monthly sales in the company's history.“Our California and Oregon operations are growing and the sales trend is strong, as we expand the assortment and bolster distribution channels-even as the COVID-19 pandemic challenged the economy from mid-March 2020,” said Kiran Sidhu, CEO and co-founder of Halo, in the press release.“With harvest only eight weeks away, we are poised to grow even more rapidly as we debut and distribute fresh material and new product lines.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Halo

Halo is a leading, vertically integrated cannabis company that cultivates, extracts, manufactures and distributes quality cannabis flower, oils and concentrates, and has sold approximately 1.2 million grams of flower and pre-rolls in 2020, as well six million grams of oils and concentrates since inception. Halo continues to scale efficiently, partnering with trustworthy leaders in the industry who value operational expertise in bringing top-tier products to market. Current growth includes expansion in key markets in the United States and Africa, with planned geographic expansion into U.K. and Canadian markets. With a consumer-centric focus, Halo markets value-driven, branded and private-label products across multiple product categories.

Recently, the company acquired a dispensary permit in Los Angeles, and a 30,000-square-foot cannabis processing and wholesale facility in Ukiah, California. The company plans to acquire three KushBar(TM) branded dispensaries, five development permits in Alberta Canada, and Canmart Limited, a company that holds wholesale distribution and special licenses, allowing the import and distribution of cannabis-based products for medicinal use (“CBPMs”) in the United Kingdom.

Halo is led by a strong, diverse and innovative management team, with deep industry knowledge and blue-chip experience. The company is currently operating in the United States in California, Oregon and Nevada. Internationally, the company is currently cultivating cannabis at Bophelo Bioscience & Wellness (Pty) Ltd, in Lesotho under a 200-hectare license, and is planning importation and distribution of CBPMs into the United Kingdom via Canmart.

For more information, visit the company's website at .

