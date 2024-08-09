Hempnewsbreaks Hero Technologies Inc. (HENC) Announces Independent Review Confirming Fair Value Of Veteran Hemp Co. Acquisition

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Hero Technologies (OTC: HENC) , a cannabis company focused on a vertically integrated strategy, today announced its receipt of an independent third-party valuation and purchase price allocation for its of the assets of V Broker LLC dba Veteran Hemp Co. Colorado-based Veteran Hemp Co., founded by U.S. military veterans, is an retailer and wholesaler of hemp and cannabinoid products. Hero Technologies acquired Veteran Hemp Co. in November 2020, and the acquired assets are valued at $169,711.“We are pleased that an independent review has confirmed the fair value of our Veteran Hemp Co. asset acquisition,” said Hero Technologies' CEO Gina Serkasevich.“As we continue to develop and execute our integrated 'seed to sale' market strategy for cannabis products, we strive to make wise investment decisions. Our carefully considered purchase of Veteran Hemp Co. benefits our balance sheet, our market reach - both retail and wholesale - and our shareholders.”

About Hero Technologies Inc.

Hero Technologies is a cannabis company working toward a vertically integrated business model. The company owns a majority stake in BlackBox Systems and Technologies LLC, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and cultivation of large flowering plants, creating increased harvest efficiencies. Hero Technologies' strategic business plan includes cannabis genetic engineering, farmland for both medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production licenses, distribution licenses, consumer packaging, and retail and dispensary operations that make the company a multi-state operator (“MSO”). For more information about the company, visit .

