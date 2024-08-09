Grapefruit USA Inc. (GPFT) Accepts Crypto Payments On New E-Commerce Site

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)





In an known for embracing the use of ( ), Grapefruit USA (OTCQB: GPFT) joined other leaders in the cannabis space in paving the way forward when it announced that it is accepting cryptocurrency as payment on its recently launched e-commerce store ( ). The company noted that its customers who prefer Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin or Monero will now be able to"convert" their crypto of choice at checkout to make online purchases."Grapefruit's THC-free hemp-derived CBD Hourglass technology-driven products, just like cryptocurrencies and the blockchain, are the future, and Grapefruit's acceptance of crypto as payment demonstrates GPFT's outreach to the explosively growing demographic of crypto early adopters and other 'younger' buyers who also seek the holistic benefits of Grapefruit's THC-free, hemp-derived Hourglass time-release