Camilia® Tummy Liquid Doses Now Available At Walmart Stores Nationwide

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tame the gassiest of tummies for a happier and healthier baby with Camilia Tummy Liquid Doses now appearing on shelves at Walmart stores across the country. Manufactured by Boiron, world leader in homeopathic medicines, Camilia Tummy provides gentle relief of tummy pain, bloating, excessive or painful and associated fussiness and crying.* From the Camilia brand that parents have trusted for over 30 years, baby gas and colic relief is now made simple for families.Camilia Tummy is a non-GMO formula crafted with chamomile and other pure active ingredients to deliver gentle gas and colic relief.* This worry-free formula does not contain dyes, preservatives, artificial sweeteners, or flavors. The small individual doses are ideal for parents on the go. Plus, they are sterile, hygienic, and don't require refrigeration.“Many newborns go through a fussy, or colicky phase and the first thing to know is it does get better,” says Dr. Elisa Song, integrative pediatrician and author of“Healthy Kids, Happy Kids: An Integrative Pediatrician's Guide to Whole Child Resilience.”“While it's not entirely clear what causes infant colic, using a homeopathic medicine like Camilia Tummy can help not only babies but parents feel calmer as they go through this sometimes stormy phase.”According to Dr. Song, safety is a big advantage as the product's gentle action does not mask symptoms of a fussy baby that may indicate a more serious problem, and there are no interactions with other medications, herbs or supplements that an infant may be taking.In addition to colic, infants often experience gas-related discomfort, which can manifest as squirming, crying, excessive flatulence, a flushed face, or a bloated tummy, all due to their developing digestive systems. Dr. Song says Camilia Tummy offers a gentle solution to ease discomfort providing relief from the common issues associated with gas.Boiron's line of liquid doses for babies and children includes Camilia for Teething Relief. Additionally, Boiron offers a variety of homeopathic liquid doses to support the health and well-being of the entire family.Recommend for babies 1 month of age and up, Camilia Tummy Liquid Doses are available over the counter in a box of 30 liquid doses for $13.99. Camilia Tummy can be found at mass-market retailers, independent pharmacies, natural product stores nationwide and through online retailers. For more information or store locations, visit BoironUSA, or contact the Boiron Information Center at 1-800-BOIRON-1 (1-800-264-7661) or email ....###About Boiron: Since 1932, Boiron has been sharing its passion for homeopathy with a holistic and ecological approach to medicine. Its vision of health care puts people at its center and seeks to improve the quality of their everyday lives. With a long history of unmatched quality and innovation, Boiron remains dedicated to producing the purest of medicines that respect human health and the environment.*Claims based on traditional homeopathic practice, not accepted medical evidence. Not FDA evaluated.

