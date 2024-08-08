Principled Technologies Study Showcases The AI And Creative Workflow Performance Of The HP Z4 G5 Workstation Desktop PC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the creative or AI-powered tasks that workers complete become more complex and demanding, upgrading to new workstations with the latest processors can help teams tackle projects in less time. Organizations such as those that employ creative professionals that work with photos and videos, engineers rendering 3D models, or data scientists using AI for inference with neural networks can all benefit from newer systems. Principled Technologies compared the performance of a new HP Z4 G5 Workstation Desktop PC with Intel Xeon w3-2425 processor to a previous-generation HP Z4 G4 workstation and found that it offered better performance on a wide range of AI and everyday performance benchmarks. AI workloads included image classification, 3D image segmentation and text analysis, while performance benchmarks tested the ability of the systems to complete 3D rendering tasks, work with photo and video in Adobe Creative Cloud, and more.The report states,“At Principled Technologies, we compared the new HP Z4 G5 Workstation Desktop PC to its predecessor, the HP Z4 G4, on various AI tasks including medical imaging and language processing, as well as general productivity tasks, CPU and GPU performance, 3D modeling tasks, and creative workflows in Adobe® Creative Cloud®. Packed with the latest technology, including a new Intel Xeon w3-2425 processor, the HP Z4 G5 sped up content creation, increased everyday performance, and handled AI tasks faster than the older model. Our results show that any teams that create content, complete 3D building designs, or use AI for medical imaging could likely see a boost in performance by investing in the new HP Z4 G5 Workstation Desktop PC.”To learn more about how upgrading from an older desktop or workstation to the new Intel Xeon processor-powered HP Z4 G5 Workstation Desktop PC can improve performance for demanding tasks, read the full Principled Technologies test report at .About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit .

