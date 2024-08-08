The Global Flag Football League (GFFL) Appoints New League Commissioner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New GFFL Commissioner Marjorie Herrera Lewis

Marjorie Herrera Lewis 'The Men Were Gone'

GFFL LOGO

- Marjorie Herrera LewisCAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Flag Football League (GFFL), a groundbreaking international professional league for men and women set to launch in the spring of 2025, is proud to announce the appointment of Marjorie Herrera Lewis as league commissioner.Lewis's hire comes on the heels of a broadcast partnership agreement between the GFFL and DBTV, an international streaming service available on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Smart TVs. Lewis brings to the GFFL a wide range of experience in the world of sports.She spent most of her sports writing career in Texas with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and The Dallas Morning News. While with the Star-Telegram, Lewis was named the first woman beat writer to cover the Dallas Cowboys.In addition to covering the NFL, she covered the NBA and MLB, Super Bowl, Wimbledon, NCAA March Madness, Davis Cup, Federation Cup, the PGA, the LPGA, numerous college football and basketball games and several college bowl games. Her work also took her abroad -- to London numerous times, to Prague, and to Munich.“I'm looking forward to doing the work it'll take to get this phenomenal league to prominence,” Lewis said.“I played flag football in high school and in college, so I'm thrilled to be part of an organization that will offer the opportunity to flag football athletes, who otherwise would not have the chance, to take their skills to the next level.”Also a baseball enthusiast, Lewis has experience as part owner of a minor league baseball team, the McKinney Blue Thunder, of the Continental Baseball League. Further, she was an assistant football coach with Texas Wesleyan University where she worked with linebackers and defensive backs.Lewis currently co-hosts Journey Through Sports and Life, a DBTV podcast with former NBC 5 sports anchor Scott Murray and author Marnie Schneider, whose grandfather, Leonard Tose, formerly owned the Philadelphia Eagles.Lewis is not only an award-winning journalist but an award-winning author. Her debut novel, When the Men Were Gone, based on the true story of a woman who coached football in Texas during World War II, is in development with Mandalay Pictures as a feature film.In addition, Lewis holds a number of graduate degrees including a doctorate from Murray State University in Kentucky. She has taught sports writing at the college and university levels.The GFFL is owned in partnership with current and former NFL players and their passionate fans in or near NFL cities. The league aims to bring the excitement of professional football to a broader audience while promoting gender equity in sports. Flag football, one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S. and around the globe, will be officially introduced as an Olympic sport in 2028.

Jay Lawrence

Global Flag Football League

+1 2399804397

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X