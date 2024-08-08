BMW M Motorsport teams are intensively preparing together for the Esports World Cup taking place from 22nd to 25th August in Riyadh (KSA)

(MENAFN- Bashir Mraish Consultancy)

• Kick-off with adrenaline: BMW M Driving Experience and Mixed Reality in Maisach.

• Road trip to Italy: Unforgettable moments in the BMW M4 Competition Coupé.

• Intensive training at Formula Medicine: Mental and physical preparation for the season’s highlight.

• Video clips of the preparation:



Munich – 8 August 2024. The three BMW M Motorsport teams in Automotive Gaming – BS+COMPETITION, MOUZ, and Redline – are currently undergoing intensive preparation for the 2024 Esports World Cup (EWC) taking place from 22nd to 25th August in Riyadh (KSA). A key part of the programme was a joint training week. It took the drivers from the BMW M Driving Experience in Maisach (GER) on a road trip with five BMW M4 Competition Coupés to Formula Medicine in Viareggio (ITA), where they worked on their mental and physical fitness under the guidance of sports doctor Dr. Riccardo Ceccarelli.



During the ESL R1 online season, which included six racing events, the drivers qualified for the EWC, competing for a total prize pool of 500,000 US dollars. The competition will be held on the “Rennsport”. Simulation platform. BMW M Team Redline finished the online season in first place in the team standings with 337 points, with BMW M Team MOUZ driver Maximilian Benecke (GER) entering the EWC as the reigning champion.



The joint preparation week began with a BMW M Driving Experience in Maisach, offering an exciting mix of real driving experience and the innovative BMW M Mixed Reality Experience. The drivers had the chance to test and improve their skills behind the wheel of real BMW M4 Competition Coupés under the guidance of instructors. This thrilling start was followed by a road trip to Italy, where the teams traveled with five BMW M4 Competition Coupés. This journey strengthened team spirit and created unforgettable moments.



Upon arrival in Viareggio, where BMW M works drivers from real motorsport also regularly train, the drivers underwent an intensive training programme at Formula Medicine, which included mental and physical challenges. Sessions in the Mental Economy Gym® helped the drivers to improve their neural efficiency and enhance their performance by reducing energy expenditure. In the afternoons, the teams rotated through various stations, including psychophysical training, nutritional advice, and sim sessions where brain and heart rate were monitored. The experts at Formula Medicine also simulated the particular stress of competing on a large stage at a live event. Yoga on the beach and team-building activities such as kayaking and indoor challenges completed the programme and strengthened team spirit.



Comments on the EWC preparation week:



Timo Brückner (Project Lead BMW M Automotive Gaming): “Our preparation week with the three BMW M Motorsport teams for the Esports World Cup was truly special. The combination of mental and physical challenges at Formula Medicine helped the drivers understand their strengths and weaknesses better and develop stress management strategies – just as we prepare the BMW M works drivers from the real world for their races. This was complemented by an incredible BMW M Driving Experience in Maisach, including the innovative BMW M Mixed Reality Experience, and during our road trip through Italy. The drivers had the opportunity to prove themselves in various scenarios, which strengthened team spirit and boosted their confidence in their abilities. With these experiences and new techniques in their toolkit, the teams are now taking on the EWC challenge. The drivers are not only in top form but also mentally stronger and more efficient than ever before. I am confident they will represent BMW M Motorsport proudly at the season highlight.”







