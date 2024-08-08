USGS: Bolivia experiences 2.1-magnitude earthquake

(MENAFN) On Thursday at 01:31 GMT, a significant earthquake struck Bolivia, registering a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale. The tremor was centered approximately 67 kilometers west-southwest of Atocha, a town in Bolivia. This seismic event was reported by the U.S. Geological Survey, which monitors such occurrences globally to provide timely and accurate data.



The earthquake's epicenter was pinpointed at a depth of 199.1 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface. This depth places the earthquake in the category of deep-focus quakes, which can sometimes cause less surface damage than shallower ones but are still capable of significant geological impact. The precise coordinates for the epicenter were initially recorded at 21.20 degrees south latitude and 66.81 degrees west longitude.



The location of the epicenter, west-southwest of Atocha, places it within a seismically active region of Bolivia. The country is situated along the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity due to the tectonic plate boundaries that encircle the Pacific Ocean. This geographic context makes Bolivia particularly vulnerable to seismic disturbances.



While the U.S. Geological Survey provided immediate information regarding the magnitude and depth of the quake, further assessments and updates would typically follow to gauge the impact on local infrastructure and communities. Earthquakes of this magnitude, depending on their depth and proximity to populated areas, can have varying effects on the surrounding environment and population.

MENAFN08082024000045015839ID1108532079