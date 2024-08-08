US declares aid package of USD424M for DR Congo

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the United States announced a substantial aid package of USD424 million for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in response to the escalating humanitarian crisis caused by armed violence in the eastern part of the country. The announcement was made during a visit to the DRC by Lucy Tamlyn, the U.S. Ambassador to the DRC, and Jeffrey Prescott, the U.S. representative to the UN food and agriculture agencies.



The aid package is a significant response to the severe crisis in eastern Congo, particularly in North Kivu province, which has been plagued by conflict for three decades. The situation has worsened since November 2021 with the resurgence of the M23 rebel group, which is reportedly backed by Rwanda. This group has captured large areas of territory, encircling Goma, the provincial capital, and displacing hundreds of thousands of people. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimates that there are at least 7.3 million displaced persons within the DRC.



According to the U.S. Embassy’s press release, USD414 million of the aid package will be allocated to humanitarian assistance, aimed at alleviating the suffering of those displaced and affected by the conflict. The remaining USD10 million is designated for health assistance, specifically to address the ongoing mpox virus outbreak in the DRC and neighboring countries.



In addition to the financial aid, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is contributing 50,000 mpox vaccines to the DRC, which is currently the most affected country by this epidemic. The support reflects the U.S. commitment to addressing both the immediate humanitarian needs and the health crisis in the region.

MENAFN08082024000045015839ID1108531896