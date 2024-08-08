(MENAFN) In a recent development, the Russian General Staff, led by Valery Gerasimov, announced that Ukraine's attempted incursion into Russia's Kursk Region has been effectively halted. The operation, initiated early Tuesday morning by Ukrainian forces numbering up to a thousand, aimed at seizing control of the Sudzhinsky district, met with strong resistance and decisive action from Russian border security services.



Chief of the General Staff Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin, detailing the measures taken to repel the Ukrainian advance. These included reinforcements, air strikes, missile units, and artillery barrages, which collectively thwarted the incursion. Gerasimov disclosed that Ukrainian forces suffered significant losses, with casualties reaching 315, including fatalities and injuries. The toll included the destruction of 54 armored vehicles, including seven tanks.



President Putin characterized the Ukrainian offensive as a provocative act by Kiev, accusing Ukrainian forces of indiscriminately targeting civilians with rocket fire on civilian buildings, homes, and even ambulances. Putin's condemnation underscored the severity of the situation and highlighted the humanitarian impact, noting that over 2,000 people have fled border areas seeking safety.



Regional governor Aleksey Smirnov reported on the efforts to assist displaced civilians, with emergency shelters set up and neighboring regions offering support to refugees. The situation remains tense as both sides assess their next moves, with Russia signaling its intent to ensure the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the border area.



The conflict escalation in Kursk Region underscores ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, despite diplomatic efforts to find a resolution. The international community watches closely as the situation unfolds, wary of the potential for further escalation and its broader implications for regional stability.

