Naga Chaitanya DELETES Pictures With Ex-Wife Samantha Before Engagement With Sobhita Dhulipala? Read On

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently celebrated their engagement on August 8, a joyous event shared publicly by Nagarjuna. Following this announcement, speculation arose regarding Naga Chaitanya's social presence and his relationship with his ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Reports indicate that Naga Chaitanya has removed several photos featuring his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu from his social media accounts. Previously, his feed included moments from their shared experiences, but these posts have been deleted. Despite the removals, News18 has observed that one photo of Naga Chaitanya with Samantha remains. This includes an image with the Majili team and a poster from the film. These posts are the only ones still visible on his timeline related to his former marriage.

The engagement news was met with enthusiasm from fans and well-wishers. Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya's father, expressed his joy and welcomed Sobhita Dhulipala into the family through a heartfelt message on X, celebrating the couple's new beginning. Nagarjuna shared the engagement details, stating that the ceremony took place at 9:42 a.m. He conveyed his excitement and warm wishes for the couple's future, marking the day as a new chapter of love and happiness.

Sobhita Dhulipala first gained attention with her role in Anurag Kashyap's 2016 film Raman Raghav 2.0, where she played Smrutika Naidu. Her performance received critical acclaim for its depth. Her most significant role came with the series Made in Heaven, which further established her as a versatile actress.

As Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala embark on their new journey together, the deletion of past photos seems to reflect a desire to move forward. Fans are eagerly celebrating the couple's engagement and looking forward to their future together.