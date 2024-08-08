One Third Of Nifty 100 Companies Hire Thousands Of Young Talent On Apna

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 8th August, 2024: 30% of Nifty 100 companies, including marquee names such as Kotak, Cholamandalam, Titan, Trent, and many more, use apna for their diverse hiring needs, forming a significant part of their growing base of paying customers. Apna has facilitated 1000+ job applications per day in the last 12 months for these companies. Of these applications, 50% were for roles in the Banking, Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sectors, while other sectors gaining traction included Automotive, Retail, Consumer Durables, and Information Technology.



Interestingly, nearly half the job postings were for roles in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities such as Jabalpur, Rajkot, Indore, Lucknow, Guwahati, Raipur, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam, indicating a growing demand beyond metro areas. Non-metro cities contributed to 45% of the job applications coming from these regions, showcasing a rising talent pool in smaller cities. Key roles in demand included Financial Advisor, Field Sales Executive, Retail Store Manager, Financial Consultant, Life Insurance Advisor & Customer Support Executive amongst others.



Notably, 35% of the job applications were from women applying for roles such as Financial Consultant, Telesales Executive, HR Executive, Retail Relationship Manager and Customer Care Executive. This highlights increased female participation in securing positions at large corporations. This trend aligns with the Periodic Labour Force Survey, which showed that the participation rate of women in the workforce grew from 23.3% in 2017 to 37% in 2023.



Additionally, around 50% of young job seekers with 0-6 months of experience have shown keen interest in roles posted by Nifty companies.



All these achievements are a result of apna's consistent effort & commitment to finding quality talent from large metros to smaller towns across 850+ cities in India. apna's cutting-edge AI matchmaking algorithm has empowered over 5 Crore candidates and 7 lakh employers with opportunities across 200+ job categories. Features like hyperlocal search, bulk WhatsApp message integration, and a candidate walk-in feature have connected, and continue to connect, companies with millions of relevant candidates efficiently, saving significant time, costs, and resources. All of this has attracted a growing base of enterprise paying customers.



Speaking on this development, Nirmit Parikh, CEO of apna, said,“Apna is not just connecting job seekers with employers; we are building the foundation for India's next billion. By empowering top Nifty 100 companies and driving economic progress across Metros, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, we are paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future. Our enterprise business has seen substantial growth, with the number of paid customers increasing by 40% year-on-year. This reflects our successful shift towards monetization while continuing to expand our reach and impact.”

