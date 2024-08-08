Airbnb reveals mixed Q2 results amid lower earnings

(MENAFN) Airbnb Inc., the prominent U.S. online short-term rental company, announced a drop in its second-quarter profits. The company's for this period amounted to USD555 million, translating to USD0.86 per share. This decline in underscores some of the challenges the company faced during the quarter, despite its efforts to maintain robust performance in a competitive market.



In contrast to the decline in profits, Airbnb reported a notable increase in its revenue for the second quarter. Revenue rose by 10.6 percent to reach USD2.74 billion, up from USD2.48 billion in the same quarter the previous year. This growth in revenue highlights the company's ability to generate more income from its platform, even as it navigates through fluctuating market conditions and varying consumer demand patterns.



Additionally, Airbnb disclosed that the number of active listings on its platform has grown significantly. The company now boasts over 8 million active offers, reflecting its expanding global footprint and the increasing popularity of short-term rentals. This growth in active listings is a positive indicator of the platform's continued appeal to both hosts and guests, supporting Airbnb's long-term strategy to strengthen its market position and enhance user engagement.



