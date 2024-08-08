Compass Group India strengthens its position in the food services industry with acquisition of ICS Foods

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 7th August 2024: Compass India Food Services Private Limited (“Compass Group India”), part of Compass Group, a world leader in food and facility management services, announces the acquisition of a majority stake in Delhi-based I.C.S. Foods Private Limited ("ICS Foods"), a prominent food & beverage catering company with extensive experience in the manufacturing sector. This strategic acquisition signifies a major step forward in the growth journey for Compass Group India, the largest and fastest growing food services provider in the country.



Founded in 1983, ICS Foods serves over 70 clients across multiple manufacturing sites in India.



Commenting on the acquisition, Vikas Chawla, Managing Director, Compass Group India, said, “We are thrilled to welcome ICS to the Compass Group India family. With the growth of the manufacturing sector in India riding on the back of initiatives like ‘Make-in-India’, this strategic move aligns perfectly with our growth journey. By combining Compass Group India's presence and culinary prowess with ICS Foods' proven expertise in providing food services to the manufacturing sector, we will further strengthen our position in this area, while delivering high-quality, nutritious, and sustainable solutions that are truly valued by our clients and consumers.”



Debashish Yadav, Chief Executive Officer, ICS Foods, commented, “We are incredibly excited to be a part of Compass Group India. This partnership presents an unparalleled opportunity to leverage our combined expertise in catering for the manufacturing sector. With this move, we will be able to significantly expand our reach and capitalize on the growth in India. We are confident that together we can deliver exceptional value to our clients, setting new benchmarks for service excellence in the industry.”







