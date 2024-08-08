Agri-Innovation to Come Under the Spotlight at GPCA Agri-Nutrients Conference in September

(MENAFN- GPCA) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 7 August 2024 – The role of agri-innovation to enable food security and help to meet climate targets will come under the spotlight at the 14th annual edition of the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) Agri-Nutrients Conference taking place for the first time at the JW Marriott Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 10-12 September 2024.

As of 2023, roughly 10%, or 783 million, of the world's population have not had access to enough food. With the world's population likely to add nearly another billion people and incomes rising, total food consumption is expected to increase by more than 50% by 2030 and 70% by 2050 .

Held under the theme “Agri-Innovation: Powering a Food-Secure & Climate-Smart Planet”, the 14th GPCA Agri-Nutrients Conference will discuss the latest technologies and innovations driving the efficient and smart use of agri-nutrients to help support food security globally, while at the same time lower CO2 emissions and mitigate the climate impact of farming.

The GCC is a key producer of agri-nutrients globally, as 5% of the world’s population, or 350 million people, are fed with the support of agri-nutrients made in the region. The Arabian Gulf produces 34.6 million tons of agri-nutrients annually and exports USD 13.9 billion worth of agri-nutrients , helping to advance food security globally and contributing to the socio-economic development of the region. Saudi Arabia accounts for more than half (51.6%) of GCC agri-nutrient production and ranks as the 6th largest exporter of agri-nutrients globally, followed by Oman (7th) and Qatar (10th).

The 14th GPCA Agri-Nutrients Conference will open on Day 1, 11 September, with an address by Abdulrahman Al-Suwaidi, CEO, QAFCO and Chairman, Agri-Nutrients Committee, GPCA, and welcome remarks from Fahad Al-Battar, CEO, SABIC Agri-Nutrients, who’ll address the importance of agri-nutrients in today’s landscape. Al-Battar will also take part in an Executive leadership dialogue on the “Impact of energy transition on agri-nutrients businesses, alongside Dr. Ahmed Said Al-Marhoubi, CEO, OMIFCO, and Hassan Al-Ali, EVP, Phosphate BU, Ma’aden. Dr. Tarifa A. Alzaabi, Director General, International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA), will deliver a keynote address on “Nourishing the planet, powering the future with sustainable agri-nutrients”.

On Day 2, 12 September, Yasser Alabbasi, CEO, GPIC, will present the opening remarks, followed by Nicolas Denis, Partner I Global leader, McKinsey Center for Agriculture Transformation and Food Security, McKinsey & Company, who’ll deliver a keynote address on “The current state of food security and nutrition around the world” and Dr. Edwini Kessie, Director of the Agriculture and Commodities Division, World Trade Organization (WTO), who’ll present a keynote address on the “Global trade in agri-food products and the role of the WTO in ensuring removal of trade barriers”.

The conference will host a workshop on Day 0, 10 September, on “Operational excellence in the GCC agri-nutrient industry” followed by the 3rd GPCA Innovation Competition in the afternoon, where participants will share their presentations showcasing their innovative ideas to advance food security and sustainability.



Dr. Abdulwahab Al-Sadoun, Secretary General, GPCA, commented: “We look forward to welcoming delegates to Riyadh this September, when the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the 14th GPCA Agri-Nutrients Conference for the first time. Building on its legacy over the past 13 years as the premier gathering for leaders in the GCC agri-nutrient sector, the conference will foster dialogue and collaboration and provide a platform to discuss some of the most pressing issues impacting on the agri-nutrient sector in the region and globally.”



He added: “With the dual challenge of rising food demand and meeting our climate targets, the agri-nutrient industry is uniquely positioned to support both the energy transition and decarbonization, while allowing the world to grow more food by leveraging existing agri-innovations and investing in research and technologies to develop the next-generation of climate-smart solutions. With the 3rd GPCA Innovation Competition focusing on the challenges of food security and sustainability for the first time, this is a unique opportunity for the GCC’s community of young graduates to share innovative ideas and contribute to our efforts to advance the industry’s objectives.”



The 14th GPCA Agri-Nutrients Conference will foster networking and collaboration to develop a roadmap for a food-secure and climate-smart future. The conference will attract senior industry leaders in the agri-nutrient value chain, from producers and blenders to distributors, food cultivators, brand owners, technology providers, and international food organizations.







