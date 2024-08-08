(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 August 2024 - Ajinomoto Co., Inc. ("Ajinomoto Co.") will embark on a new food business starting from Singapore, with the launch of the new brand Atlr.72TM (Atelier Seven Two) proposing new food lifestyles that incorporate the blessings and beauty of nature in everyday eating occasions while actively utilizing environmentally-conscious ingredients (plant-based, cell-based, microbial-based, etc.) through its Green Food business. The first phase of the launch will be a limited-period sale of mooncakes using the air-based protein Solein® at Takashimaya in Singapore from Monday, August 12, 2024.





Atlr.72TM Flowering Mooncake (Gift Box)

The concept of Atlr.72TM is based on the 72 microseasons*3 of the traditional Japanese calendar. In ancient times, people sensed the subtle changing of the seasons from the appearance of birds, insects, plants, and the weather, which provided them with daily pleasures. By incorporating the blessings and beauty of nature that introduce more color to our lives to develop environmentally conscious products based on this brand, Ajinomoto Co. aims to propose new food lifestyles that nurture the deep reverence for nature among today's consumers. In the hope of building stronger bonds between people and nature for the sake of their loved ones and the generations of tomorrow, the company will disseminate information through SNS, etc. together with product development, targeting couples in their 30s to 40s bringing up children, and people of Generation Z who are deeply concerned about environmental issues and have the ability to communicate effectively.



*3 The year was divided into four seasons, 24 solar terms, and 72 microseasons. The distinctive feature of the 72 microseasons is that they constitute a calendar that highlights detailed changes in nature, expressing the seasons through the appearance of natural phenomena such as birds, flowers, and the weather.



The first two products to be sold under this brand are "Atlr.72TM Flowering Mooncake" and "Atlr.72TM Ice Cream Sandwich", for which pop-up stores will be opened at two of the largest commercial facilities in Singapore (Takashimaya from August 12 and One Holland Village from August 30.) Solein® are used as an ingredient for both products.





Atlr.72TM Ice Cream Sandwich

The Mid-Autumn Festival, September 17 this year, is a time to cherish the beautiful moon with family or someone special and give mooncakes to each other to wish their happiness. Ajinomoto Co. sees this occasion to be the perfect time to launch the brand, in hope that the gift that is environmentally conscious will express the senders' feelings more strongly and create a bond with the receivers. "Atlr.72TM Flowering Mooncake" are cookie sandwich-style mooncakes made with guimauve*4 in four autumnal flavors (Japanese Yuzu, Kyoto Uji Matcha, Raspberry, and Blackcurrant) sandwiched in cookies decorated with gorgeous Peranakan*5 patterns. To enrich the taste of the cookies, Solein® is used as a partial butter substitute. For the guimauve, agar is used instead of animal gelatin, beet sugar containing minerals and oligosaccharides is used to keep white sugar to a minimum, and a small amount of Okinawan Sea salt is added to bring out the sweetness of the ingredients. In these ways, under the recipe supervision of a well-known Japanese patissier, the product was developed taking account not only of deliciousness but also of health and the global environment.



"Atlr.72TM Ice Cream Sandwich" is a sweet sandwiched vanilla ice cream with Solein® and mochi (rice cake) between cookies colorfully decorated with Peranakan patterns.



*4 A French sweet very similar to marshmallow made without egg whites from a puree of fruits, etc.



*5 A unique culture arising from intermarriage between local people and the descendants of Chinese immigrants who came to Malaysia and Singapore over several centuries from the second half of the 15th century, leading to the gradual emergence of styles that integrated Chinese and Malay cultures, and even incorporated Western cultures through Singapore's history as a key hub between East and West. The vibrant and bright colors are a distinctive feature of Peranakan buildings and crafts.



Through this limited-period sale, we will verify the hypothesis that we can offer a "new food lifestyle" to a wider range of consumers by using raw materials and ingredients that are healthful and environmentally conscious for products that place the highest priority on good taste, good appearance, and affordability.



After the expiry of the limited sale period, based on investigation of acceptance of the brand concept, the category will be expanded in stages from the comparatively easily accepted sweets to other everyday foods. To establish the new food lifestyles proposed by this brand, Ajinomoto Co. will continue to develop and verify the optimal sales channels. As part of this process, the development of directly managed stores will be promoted and the business model created in Singapore will be deployed in other countries and regions.



Atlr.72TM(Atelier Seven Two) Instagram Account: @atlr.72_sg_official

<Reference>

■Press release dated May 30, 2023:

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. and Solar Foods Agree on Strategic Alliance









The Ajinomoto Group The Ajinomoto Group will contribute to the well-being of all human beings, our society, and our planet with "AminoScience" based on the corporate slogan "Eat Well, Live Well.". The Ajinomoto Group has offices in 36 countries and regions and sells products in more than 130 countries and regions. In fiscal 2022, sales were 1.3591 trillion yen (10.0 billion U.S. dollars).



