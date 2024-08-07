Logicore Corporation Joins Oracle Partnernetwork (OPN), Expands Offerings With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LogiCore Corporation , a leading provider of Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) and Logistics Product Support for the U.S. Army, is thrilled to announce its membership in the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). This strategic partnership will enhance LogiCore's capabilities by integrating Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) into its suite of services, now available for sale to and commercial clients.

As part of OPN, LogiCore will leverage Oracle's advanced cloud solutions to offer robust, scalable, and secure infrastructure services. This collaboration enables LogiCore to deliver cutting-edge Cloud Based solutions that address critical challenges ensuring mission-critical operations for the Department of Defense (DoD) and other clients.

Why Choose LogiCore for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure?



Security: Protect your data and operations with OCI's top-tier security features, ensuring compliance with stringent security standards.

Flexible and Scalable Solutions: Scale your operations effortlessly with flexible solutions designed to grow with your business needs, optimizing costs and efficiency.

Insightful Analytics:

Leverage advanced data analytics to make informed decisions and gain valuable operational insights.

Innovation at Speed:

Stay ahead of the curve with Oracle's cutting-edge technology, enabling rapid adaptation to changing environments and fostering continuous innovation. Comprehensive Support:

Benefit from expert support and tailored solutions, ensuring your unique requirements are met with precision and excellence.

"We are excited to join the Oracle PartnerNetwork and enhance our offerings with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure," said Miranda Bouldin, Founder and President of LogiCore Corporation. "This partnership reflects our commitment to providing state-of-the-art solutions that meet the evolving needs of the Army and other clients. By integrating Oracle's powerful cloud capabilities, we are well-positioned to deliver superior value, enhanced security, and operational excellence."

LogiCore's inclusion in the Oracle PartnerNetwork signifies a milestone in its journey of innovation and excellence. The company is now prepared to offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as a product for sale, providing clients with access to advanced cloud technology to support their operational needs.

About LogiCore Corporation: LogiCore Corporation provides Software Engineering, and Cybersecurity Support services; and specializes in Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) and Logistics Product Support for the U.S. Army.

LogiCore® is a registered trademark of LogiCore Corporation.

SOURCE LogiCore Corporation