Mirabai Chanu Finishes 4Th: Know Her Net Worth, Assets And Earnings

8/7/2024 7:00:21 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mirabai Chanu managed to successfully complete the clean but faltered during the jerk, resulting in her dropping the weight. Overcome with emotion, she covered her face and walked off the platform. Unfortunately, she finished fourth, missing out on a second consecutive medal. This marks another instance of fourth-place finishes for Indian athletes at the Paris Olympics. Let's check out the silver medalist's net worth, assets and earnings. She won the silver at the Tokyo olympics

Net Worth Overview

As of 2024, Mirabai Chanu's net worth is estimated at around 7 crore rupees. This wealth primarily comes from her personal investments and profitable brand endorsements

Government Rewards

Chanu received 20 lakh rupees from the Government of Manipur and 50 lakh rupees from the Government of India for her achievements

Government of Manipur

Additionally, the Government of Manipur awarded her a substantial 1 crore rupees

Tokyo 2020 Success

At Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Chanu won a silver medal, earning significant rewards. BYJU'S honored her with 1 crore rupees (approximately $120,000 USD), while the GOI gave 50lakhs


The Government of Manipur recognized Chanu's Olympic success with another 1 crore rupees. This was in addition to the rewards she received from other sources

Ministry of Railways Award

The Ministry of Railways (India) rewarded Chanu with 2 crore rupees (around $240,000 USD) for her Olympic achievement and promoted her within the Northeast Frontier Railway


Additional Honors

The BCCI awarded Chanu 50 lakh rupees (around $60,000 USD) for her success, while the Indian Olympic Association gave her 40 lakh rupees (about $48,000 USD)

World Championship Rewards

In 2017, the Government of Manipur awarded Chanu 20 lakh rupees (approximately $24,000 USD) for her gold medal at the World Weightlifting Championships


