Mirabai Chanu finishes 4th: Know her net worth, assets and earnings

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mirabai Chanu managed to successfully complete the clean but faltered during the jerk, resulting in her dropping the weight. Overcome with emotion, she covered her face and walked off the platform. Unfortunately, she finished fourth, missing out on a second consecutive medal. This marks another instance of fourth-place finishes for Indian at the Paris Olympics. Let's check out the silver medalist's net worth, assets and earnings. She won the silver at the Tokyo

As of 2024, Mirabai Chanu's net worth is estimated at around 7 crore rupees. This wealth primarily comes from her personal investments and profitable brand endorsements

Chanu received 20 lakh rupees from the Government of Manipur and 50 lakh rupees from the Government of India for her achievements

Additionally, the Government of Manipur awarded her a substantial 1 crore rupees

At Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Chanu won a silver medal, earning significant rewards. BYJU'S honored her with 1 crore rupees (approximately $120,000 USD), while the GOI gave 50lakhs

The Government of Manipur recognized Chanu's Olympic success with another 1 crore rupees. This was in addition to the rewards she received from other sources

The Ministry of Railways (India) rewarded Chanu with 2 crore rupees (around $240,000 USD) for her Olympic achievement and promoted her within the Northeast Frontier Railway





The BCCI awarded Chanu 50 lakh rupees (around $60,000 USD) for her success, while the Indian Olympic Association gave her 40 lakh rupees (about $48,000 USD)

In 2017, the Government of Manipur awarded Chanu 20 lakh rupees (approximately $24,000 USD) for her gold medal at the World Weightlifting Championships



