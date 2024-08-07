Product Developer Creates Smart Card, Software, And Digital Registry That Expedite Medical Office Check-Ins

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brian C. of Middletown, DE is the creator of the MD Patient Registry, a smart card containing a patient's full medical history, including medicines, past procedures, and all relevant medical and insurance information. The card is scanned by a reader at a doctor's office, hospital, or other medical care facility, and the information would be easily obtained and stored by them, rather than filling out paperwork by hand.Patients can update information on the card with ease to quickly change information regarding their medical history or insurance information. Each card resembles a credit card but would have a chip that stores the patient's medical history and insurance information. Each card reader would be relatively small with a slot for the card to go into and be read.The card and card reader work in conjunction with a software program usable by any healthcare provider to receive and upload the information to a secure registry and/or database system. Both patients and medical practitioners will be able to expedite medical care check in processes with a digital registry. MD Patient Registry is the new wave in registering at a medical facility, completely eliminating the need to hand write medical information and enter data into a separate system.The MD Patient Registry compiles several versatile and efficient technologies into a singular feature. The smart card and software work in conjunction to offer pre-care check-ins, scheduling, secure messaging, appointment making and cancellation, real-time updates, and much more. By keeping all relevant medical history, insurance information, and patient care history in a single app, healthcare providers can streamline their services and offer new and innovative features for their patients to utilize.Brian filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation. The inventor has also filed for patents in Canada, Ireland, the European Union, and India.Companies interested in the MD Patient Registry can email ... or call 302-442-2700.

