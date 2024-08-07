Brazil’S Akio Captures Olympic Bronze In Skateboarding

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian skateboarder Augusto Akio, also known as "Japinha," won the bronze in men's skateboard park at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Akio's journey began in Curitiba, Brazil, where he quickly became a talent to watch.



His early career highlights include a bronze at the 2019 World Vert Championships and a competitive showing at the X Games.



At the Paris 2024 , Akio faced intense competition. He barely made it into the finals, delivering an 88.98-point run in the preliminaries.



In the finals, Akio unleashed his best, scoring 91.85 points. This run showcased his refined skills and unyielding determination.



His score secured him the bronze, edging out his compatriot Pedro Barros by a mere 0.20 points.







The event featured elite skateboarders from around the globe. Australian skater Keegan Palmer reaffirmed his dominance by defending his Olympic title with a top score of 93.11.



American Tom Schaar earned the silver with an impressive 92.23, executing challenging tricks with remarkable precision.

Pedro Barros: Another formidable Brazilian talent and the silver medalist from Tokyo 2020, finished just shy of the medals with a score of 91.65.

Luigi Cini: Yet another Brazilian, rounded out the top competitors with a score of 76.89, securing seventh place.



Skateboarding's inclusion in the Olympics , first realized at Tokyo 2020, has rapidly accelerated the sport's popularity.The platform has highlighted the sport's dynamic appeal and growing global footprint.