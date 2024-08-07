BRS Alleges Mou Inked With ‘Shell Company’ In US, Telangana Govt Refutes

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Aug 8 (IANS) The opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that a Telangana delegation led by Chief Revanth Reddy currently visiting the United States has signed an agreement with a shell company, which the state has denied.

BRS leaders claimed that Swacch Bio, with which the state government signed an MoU on Tuesday, was incorporated only 15 days ago.

Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary (IT and Industries), who is part of the delegation visiting the US, has dismissed the allegation.

In a statement, Ranjan said there was no need or cause for any such apprehension as he made it clear that they would never put their professionalism and reputation at stake.

“I know that back in India, Hyderabad in particular, questions are being raised about some of the meetings we have had and what kind of outcomes are we expecting. But let me tell you this... I have been doing this for the last 10 years and I am a thorough professional in all these things. No meeting or interaction will be put on the agenda without us doing absolutely thorough due diligence keeping in my great outcomes for the state,” Ranjan said.

The video statement by the official was released to counter the allegations levelled by the BRS leaders.

“Shell companies & Scamgress tactics to fool people in the name of investments... Early this year in Davos, it was Godi and now it's SwachhBio that was incorporated by brother of CM Revanth less than a month ago!!! This is just the beginning. Brace for many more,” BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao posted on X.

Another BRS leader, Manne Krishank, said in a post that Harsha Pasunuri seen in a photograph at the MoU signing is 'benami' of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's brother Jagdishwar Reddy.

He posted old pictures of Harsha, Jagdishwar, and Revanth Reddy and alleged that the Rs 1,000 crore announcement was a fraud.

It was announced on Tuesday that Swachh Bio, a lignocellulosic biofuels manufacturing company focused on providing energy solutions for a sustainable future, would establish a 250 KLPD second-generation, cellulosic biofuels plant in Telangana.

The firm announced a capital investment of over Rs 1,000 crore in the first phase, which will provide employment to 250 people at the plant, and 250 people in additional support and other roles.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Praveen Paripati, Chairperson, Swacch Bio, met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and Minister for Industries D. Sridhar Babu.