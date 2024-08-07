Andhra Pradesh Govt Explores Tech Collaboration With Google And Youtube

(MENAFN- KNN India) Amaravati, Aug 7 (KNN) In a significant development for Andhra Pradesh's digital ambitions, state officials held a on Tuesday with high-ranking executives from and YouTube.

The meeting, spearheaded by Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, aimed to explore potential partnerships to accelerate the state's technological progress.

The discussions centred on enhancing digital infrastructure, developing skills, and utilising for improved governance. Chief Minister Naidu emphasised Andhra Pradesh's commitment to fostering technological innovation, stating the state's aspiration to become 'India's digital epicentre.'

Google officials acknowledged Andhra Pradesh's progress in digital infrastructure and expressed their dedication to supporting innovation and skill development in India.

The parties explored several collaborative opportunities, including the establishment of a YouTube Academy in Amaravati, the state capital.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is expected to be signed between the Andhra Pradesh government and Google under the initiative 'AI for Andhra Pradesh, Powered by Google'.

This partnership aims to implement AI applications in various sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, and sustainability. It also encompasses plans for skill development, support for start-ups and MSMEs, and the integration of AI in governance.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Naidu shared on social media platform X about the discussions, highlighting plans for the YouTube Academy and potential technical support for Amaravati's Media City initiative.

Participating in the conference were Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and key Google representatives, including Neal Mohan, Global CEO, YouTube, Sanjay Gupta, President, Google's Asia Pacific Region, Leslie Miller, Global Vice-President, YouTube, and Sreenivasa Reddy, Managing Director, Government Affairs in India.

(KNN Bureau)