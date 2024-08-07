Asia-Pacific Sport Technology Sponsorship Landscape Report 2024: Analysing Biggest Deals, Sports League, Brands And Case Studies
Date
8/7/2024 10:16:39 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific (APAC) Sport technology Sponsorship Landscape - Analysing Biggest Deals, Sports League, Brands and Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the Technology sector across the APAC region. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.
Soccer is the most popular sponsorship market within the region. Soccer has just over six times more active agreements than any other sport in the region, while also generating the highest annual deal value. Esports is also one of the most popular sports in the market. Esports has seen exponential growth over recent years, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore it is unsurprising seeing it being one of the main drivers of the sectors revenue. Teams brought in a staggering 40 per cent of revenues generated from sponsorship agreements.
The most lucrative deal in the APAC region is between Riot Games and Intel. Given that Riot Games are an esports developer, the high value deals shows the growth in esports, especially in comparison to mainstream sports. The J-League and K League, Japan's and Korea's respective soccer leagues occupy 25 per cent of the top 20 deals in terms of annual value. In comparison to other sector's, it is notable that the deals are relatively low in value, with the highest deal having an estimated worth of $5 million annually.
Asian brands and there sponsorship agreements have generated the highest annual deal value. The top sponsorship deal in the Asia region comes from Infosys deal with Tennis Australia, worth an estimated $15 million across five years. Around 80 per cent of all tech deals in the APAC region only have one sponsorship deal in the market. Google, with a total spend of $3.6 million annually, have generated the third highest brand spend, whose deals include partnerships with the Australian Open Championships and the AFL.
A detailed overview of the automotive sector across the APAC region. Outlining sectors' influence in sports sponsorship and the main brands involved in attaining lucrative deals across multiple sports.
Who Should Buy
Investors who are attempting to understand the current dynamics of the sponsorship landscape of the technology sector in the APAC market.
Reasons to Buy
For those wanting an in-depth analysis of how the technology sector across the APAC region performed in the sports sponsorship industry, in the sense of both business and popularity.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key information and Background
Executive Summary
Introduction
2. Market Insights
Sector Sponsorship Deal Trends Sector Sponsorship Annual Deal Lengths
3. Sector Analysis
Sector Summary Top 10 Sports by Value and Volume Product Category Breakdown Key Product Sponsorship Markets Biggest deals Top 10 Confirmed Expiring Deals in 2024
4. Case Study
Tennis Australia and Infosys
5. Brand Analysis
Brand Summary Brand Spend per Location Most Active Brands Biggest Spenders Key Brand Analysis
6. Appendix
Companies Featured
Comwire ELMO Software EA Sports Fujitsu Google HCL Tech Infosys Intel Sharp Extensive IT Seven Consulting
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN07082024004107003653ID1108527856
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.