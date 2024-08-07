Asia-Pacific Sport Technology Sponsorship Landscape Report 2024: Analysing Biggest Deals, Sports League, Brands And Case Studies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific (APAC) Sponsorship Landscape - Analysing Biggest Deals, Sports League, Brands and Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the sector across the APAC region. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.

Soccer is the most popular sponsorship market within the region. Soccer has just over six times more active agreements than any other sport in the region, while also generating the highest annual deal value. Esports is also one of the most popular sports in the market. Esports has seen exponential growth over recent years, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore it is unsurprising seeing it being one of the main drivers of the sectors revenue. Teams brought in a staggering 40 per cent of revenues generated from sponsorship agreements.

The most lucrative deal in the APAC region is between Riot Games and Intel. Given that Riot Games are an esports developer, the high value deals shows the growth in esports, especially in comparison to mainstream sports. The J-League and K League, Japan's and Korea's respective soccer leagues occupy 25 per cent of the top 20 deals in terms of annual value. In comparison to other sector's, it is notable that the deals are relatively low in value, with the highest deal having an estimated worth of $5 million annually.

Asian brands and there sponsorship agreements have generated the highest annual deal value. The top sponsorship deal in the Asia region comes from Infosys deal with Tennis Australia, worth an estimated $15 million across five years. Around 80 per cent of all tech deals in the APAC region only have one sponsorship deal in the market. Google, with a total spend of $3.6 million annually, have generated the third highest brand spend, whose deals include partnerships with the Australian Open Championships and the AFL.

A detailed overview of the automotive sector across the APAC region. Outlining sectors' influence in sports sponsorship and the main brands involved in attaining lucrative deals across multiple sports.

Who Should Buy

Investors who are attempting to understand the current dynamics of the sponsorship landscape of the technology sector in the APAC market.

Reasons to Buy

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of how the technology sector across the APAC region performed in the sports sponsorship industry, in the sense of both business and popularity.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key information and Background

Executive Summary

Introduction

2. Market Insights



Sector Sponsorship Deal Trends Sector Sponsorship Annual Deal Lengths

3. Sector Analysis



Sector Summary

Top 10 Sports by Value and Volume

Product Category Breakdown

Key Product Sponsorship Markets

Biggest deals Top 10 Confirmed Expiring Deals in 2024

4. Case Study

Tennis Australia and Infosys

5. Brand Analysis



Brand Summary

Brand Spend per Location

Most Active Brands

Biggest Spenders Key Brand Analysis

6. Appendix

Companies Featured



Comwire

ELMO Software

EA Sports

Fujitsu

Google

HCL Tech

Infosys

Intel

Sharp Extensive IT Seven Consulting

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

