Medmio Partners With Alchemy Vein Specialists To Enhance Vascular Care And Streamline Medical Workflows

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medmio partners with Alchemy Vein Specialists to streamline vascular care.

Medmio, a Maryland-based healthcare IT company, announces its strategic partnership with Alchemy Vein Specialists, a distinguished provider of vascular care.

- Krystal Alcott PA-C, President, Alchemy Vein SpecialistsBROOKEVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Medmio, a healthcare IT company headquartered in Maryland, is pleased to announce its new strategic partnership with Alchemy Vein Specialists, a distinguished provider of comprehensive vascular care. This collaboration aims to enhance access to vascular care, streamline clinical workflows, and reduce administrative overhead for healthcare providers.Medmio is an advanced mobile platform featuring AI charge capture, automated medical coding, medical voice dictation, mobile patient intake, and other integrated applications. Alchemy Vein Specialists is a pioneering mobile vascular lab that collaborates with various medical offices, including primary care practices, nursing homes, podiatrists, and wound care centers. These offices typically do not offer in-house vascular evaluation and treatment, despite many patients presenting with concomitant vascular disease. Alchemy Vein Specialists provide comprehensive mobile vascular care, partnering with those practices to introduce vascular services where they were previously unavailable. Medmio will serve as a centralized practice management hub for Alchemy Vein Specialists, enabling seamless clinical documentation and integration with the diverse electronic medical records (EMR) systems of their partnering medical practices.“We are very excited about the opportunities this partnership brings” stated Ms. Krystal Alcott PA-C, President of Alchemy Vein Specialists.“Medmio's practice management app will centralize our clinical documentation and integrate with our partnering medical practices, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and helping us deliver exceptional vascular care. By combining Medmio's technology with our specialized vascular expertise, we can greatly improve how patient care is delivered.”Mr. Levan Sulakvelidze, CEO of Medmio, commented“We are very pleased to partner with Alchemy Vein Specialists. Their novel approach and dedication to expanding patient access to vascular care perfectly aligns with our mission to reduce inefficiencies in the healthcare system. We are excited to see the Medmio platform come into use and benefit medical practices like theirs.”More About Alchemy Vein Specialists:Alchemy Vein Specialists is a full-service mobile vascular lab and consulting service, partnering with medical practices and providing them with experienced sonographers and expert procedures needed to create in-house vascular clinics. Alchemy Vein Specialists work with medical practices across different specialties such as primary care practices, nursing homes, podiatrists and wound care centers. These offices are not focused on vascular care and traditionally do not provide in-house vascular evaluation, but a significant number of patients who present to those offices have concomitant vascular disease, which would traditionally require a referral to another physician for evaluation and treatment. With their pioneering patient-centric approach, Alchemy Vein Specialists allow practices to expand their in-house services to provide vascular care to patients where it was not previously offered.For more info about Alchemy Vein Specialists, please find contact info below:Alchemy Vein Specialists...More About Medmio:Medmio is a healthcare IT company specializing in medical charge capture and practice management solutions. Their mobile app offers a suite of advanced features tailored for healthcare professionals, including AI medical coding, automated charge capture, mobile patient intake, medical voice dictation, patient photo and document capture, and other practice management tools. Many doctors' offices rely on third-party medical billing vendors, and existing charge capture solutions require the healthcare provider to manually select the diagnosis and billing codes themselves. There are over 10,000 medical billing codes, and the rules for medical coding can change on a regular basis. Medmio automatically suggests the optimal billing codes using a continuously updated database of medical coding rules, ensuring coding accuracy, reducing charge lag and denial rates, lowering lost revenue and minimizing audit risk. The app is compatible with iOS and Android devices (including Apple iPad and Samsung Galaxy Tablet), is HIPAA compliant and seamlessly integrates with electronic health records systems (EHR) bidirectionally in real-time using a secure HL7 interface.For more info about Medmio, or to request a demo or free trial, please find contact info below:Medmio, Inc.+1 (833) MEDMIO-1 (833-633-6461)...

Levan Sulakvelidze

Medmio, Inc.

+1 833-633-6461

...

Medmio Automated Medical Coding, Medical Voice Dictation, Photo Capture & More