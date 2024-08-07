Matrix To Highlight Advanced Security And Telecom Technologies At Mahasecure Tech Expo 2024, Pune

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vadodara | August 07, 2024: Matrix is thrilled to announce its presence at MahaSecure Tech 2024, set for August 22nd - 24th at Siddhi Banquets, Erandwane, Pune. As a pioneer in security and solutions, Matrix will have the prime opportunity to showcase its state-of-the-art IP Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom Solutions at this prestigious event.

Innovating Security with Advanced Solutions

Matrix is going to showcase its diversified security portfolio at MahaSecure Tech Expo 2024, especially conceptualized to cater to the diversified demands of modern-day enterprises. One of the main attractions would be the newly launched Ruggedized IP Camera, fully compliant with EN50155 standards, thereby making them perfect for even the most challenging applications like roadways and railways. These cameras incorporate excellence in video quality and extraordinary performance in darkness and are thus endowed with a range of monitoring requirements, from crisp images of moving vehicles to photographs.



Matrix will further display its Project Series and Professional Series Bullet and Dome Cameras. The company stands strong with regards to its rigid cybersecurity features as per OWASP ASVS 4.0 L2 standards, verified by STQC, Delhi. The complementing products to these would be the Network Video Recorders and Enterprise-grade Network Video Recorders of Matrix, accompanied by an integrated Video Management System. It has engendered the trust and admiration of customers representing the entire spectrum of industries.



Unified Access Control and Time-Attendance Solutions

Access Control and Time-Attendance solutions enable single-umbrella management both in physical access and accurate time-keeping for workforce management. Matrix\'s Access Control and Time-Attendance provide a well-knit solution for physical access management and accurate workforce management. The key products include GDPR-compliant system and the most recent feature of WhatsApp integration, enabling real-time alerts and notifications.



Key attraction will be the facial recognition time-attendance terminal, COSEC ARGO FACE200T. It has been launched promising the distinction of being highly accurate, fast in identification, and with a very large user capacity. This terminal also supports seamless connectivity options, such as Power over Ethernet and Ethernet.



Advanced Telecom Solutions

With several decades of rich experience in the telecommunications industry, Matrix will launch state-of-the-art Telecom Solutions that increase business communications and operational efficiency. This lineup of products includes IP-PBX, Unified Communication servers, and VoIP gateways that support scalability, providing a reliable and robust communication infrastructure that holds the key to any modern enterprise.



Expanding Market Presence in Pune

Matrix has been consistently increasing its market presence across Pune and nearby areas. Steadily growing number of customers for our solutions in this vibrant city is an outcome of our adherence to high-quality, reliable and scalable solutions. Therefore, MahaSecure Tech Expo 2024 is an excellent opportunity for Matrix to further increase our engagement with the stakeholders of the industry, showcase our complete solution portfolio, and further strengthen our foothold in the Western Indian market.



Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Head - Matrix Comsec, states \"We are very excited to have such an event wherein we will be able to showcase features and applications of our latest products to key personnel from various industries. We shall provide insights into how our solutions can really help enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of security and communication systems.\".



Visit Us at MahaSecure Tech Expo 2024

Matrix invites all to visit our booth: B2, Siddhi Banquets, Erandwane, Pune, in order to have a look at our latest innovative security and telecom solutions. Our expert team will be demonstrating live and answering your queries on how our solutions could be tailored to meet specific business requirements.



