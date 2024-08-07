Ukraine's Beleniuk, Nasibov Push Through To Semi-Finals In Greco-Roman Wrestling At Paris Games

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestlers Zhan Beleniuk and Parviz Nasibov made their way to the semi-finals at the Paris 2024 Games on Wednesday.

That's according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

In the quarter-finals, Beleniuk defeated Kazakhstan's Nursultan Tursynov in the under 87kg category with a dominant 7-1 while Nasibov clenched the win over Kyrgyzstan's Amantur Ismailov in under 67kg, lagging behind just 17 minutes before the end of the fight.

Kyiv-born Beleniuk, 33, who is also a Ukrainian lawmaker, sealed Ukraine's only gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games and a silver at Rio 2016.

According to the wrestler's recent statement, he will wrap up his career in professional sports after the Olympic Games in Paris.

Zaporizhzhia native Nasibov, 25, was a silver medalist in Tokyo.