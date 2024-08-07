(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 100% indoor live rosin offering poised to disrupt California vape and rosin market

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Flora Corporation , ("Gold Flora" or the "Company") (NEO:

GRAM) a leading vertically-integrated California cannabis company, today announced the expansion of the rapidly-growing Gramlin brand, with the wholesale launch of 1G Indoor Live Rosin All-In-One Vapes. Now the 5th fastest growing cannabis brand in California since its launch in March 2024 according to BDSA Retail Sales Tracking data, Gramlin's new 1G live rosin vape is 100% indoor-grown live rosin oil and leverages low-temperature ceramic core hardware for premium rosin flavor preservation. Unveiled initially on July 10th in all 16 Gold Flora retail locations, including Airfield Supply Company, Caliva, Coastal, Calma, King's Crew, Varda, Deli, and Higher Level, Gramlin 1G rosin vapes will now be available through Gold Flora-owned Stately Distribution at select third-party retail locations across California beginning in August 2024.

Gramlin Launches 1G Indoor Live Rosin All-In-One Vapes in California Wholesale Market (CNW Group/Gold Flora Corporation)

The All-In-One vape that offers a true-to-flower experience is the latest example of utilizing the Company's extensive vertical infrastructure and ability to harvest fresh-frozen indoor material to produce premium rosin products at scale. The Gramlin 1G vape will feature a variety of rotating strains, including the popular Apples + Bananas, Horchata, Super Silver Haze, TK91, Ooomami, and more.

"Gramlin has been a rocket ship since it first entered the market this year," said Chris Lane, Chief Marketing Officer. "We've eagerly anticipated this expansion to the Gramlin lineup as we think it sets a new standard in the live rosin category. Made exclusively from our indoor flower and brought to life using the highest quality solventless extraction processes, our ability to produce 100% indoor live rosin at scale is a significant differentiator in the market and it has already become a hit in our own retail for both the quality and the price. We believe live rosin is key to the future growth of the brand and we have invested in the infrastructure to bring these new products to the entire California market, starting with select third-party retailers. Our cultivation and extraction team is continuously innovating and exploring new terpene profiles and product opportunities, so consumers should be even more excited that this is really just the beginning of where Gramlin rosin is going."

The Rosin AIO delivers on the needs of the growing number of consumers looking for flavor-focused and premium cannabis experiences. It also adds to Gramlin's growing selection of popular products, including 3.5g and 14g flower, diamond-infused pre-rolls,

and 1g all-in-one vapes. To learn more about Gramlin, visit .

About Gold Flora Corporation

Gold Flora Corporation is a female-led, vertically-integrated cannabis leader that owns and operates multiple premium indoor cannabis cultivation facilities, 16 retail dispensaries in strategic geographies, a distribution business selling first party and third party brands into hundreds of dispensaries across California, and a robust portfolio of 9 cannabis brands, including Gramlin, one of the fastest growing brands in the state. Its retail operations include

Airfield Supply Company ,

Caliva ,

Coastal ,

Calma ,

King's Crew ,

Varda , Deli, and

Higher Level , and its distribution company operates under the name Stately Distribution.

Gold Flora Corporation's indoor cultivation canopy currently comprises approximately 107,000 square feet across three facilities in its Desert Hot Springs campus and two San Jose cultivation facilities. In addition, the Company has entered into leases for two turn-key state-of-art indoor cultivation facilities in Palm Springs, with 53,000 square feet of canopy to start operations once licensing is complete. The Company has the option to expand further in the future depending on market demand, with already entitled acreage providing approximately 240,000 square feet of canopy. The Desert Hot Springs campus also houses the Company's manufacturing and extraction facilities and Stately Distribution. This centralized location provides for optimal security and logistics benefits and protects the product as it moves though the Company's larger pipeline.

With hubs throughout the state, the Company distributes many prominent brands, including its own premium lines of Gramlin, Gold Flora, Cruisers, Roll Bleezy, Aviation Cannabis, Jetfuel Cannabis, Caliva, Mirayo by Santana, and Monogram. Third party brands are increasingly contacting the Company in search of reliable input sources and established distribution.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the expectations or forecasts of business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, estimates and beliefs, and may include statements regarding Gold Flora's expected financial condition and performance, the current and projected market, and growth opportunities for the company. Words such as "expects," "continue," "will," "anticipates," and "intends," or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward–looking statements are based on Gold Flora's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that it believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, prospects, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by it in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward looking information and statements herein. Although Gold Flora believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable laws, Gold Flora does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

