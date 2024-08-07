Medical Writing For Medical Devices: 2-Day Online Training Course (November 21-22, 2024) Including A CER Case Study Workshop

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Writing for Medical Devices Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Writing for medical devices has its own particular skill set and, with important regulatory changes in the industry, all those involved in medical writing face a challenge to ensure they have the necessary expertise and resources to fulfil the requirements of the new regulation.
This comprehensive course has been designed to provide you with a thorough understanding of the essential aspects of medical writing, with a particular focus on medical devices.
Under the guidance of our expert trainers, you will learn how to prepare a document that is linguistically and stylistically appropriate and understand the effective use of visual elements such as tables, graphs and flow charts. The programme will examine the content and structure of the CER - an integral part of the submission process, and ensure that you are fully aware of what a Notified Body is looking for in your clinical evaluation.
Practical exercises and discussion will consolidate learning, and helpful tips and techniques from experts in the field of medical writing and medical devices will enhance your knowledge.
Certifications:
CPD : 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend?
Medical device professionals responsible for preparing, writing and completing a CER Medical writers producing reports for medical device manufacturers Regulatory affairs personnel involved in preparing scientific documentation Medical device personnel who require a fundamental understanding of what is required when drafting scientific reports for their products Contract research organisations (CROs) R&D professionals
Key Topics Covered
Day 1
Overview of writing and editing documents
Substantive and technical aspects
Considering logic, text flow, wordiness and accuracy Looking at the details such as language editing, abbreviations and acronyms Preparing a clear message for the intended reader
Regulations applicable to the clinical evaluation of a medical device
Introduction to the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) Guidance documents for clinical evaluations - what is required? Notified Body expectations
Writing regulatory documents
Do different audiences and documents require different approaches? Corresponding with the authorities
Systematic literature searches for the CER
Effective search strategies Deciding on what source data is required State of the art
Aspects of English
Common errors in English that should be avoided Brief overview of key punctuation points affecting meaning and readability
Day 2
Improving readability - be kind to your reader
Structuring texts In terms of language, how perfect do regulatory documents need to be?
Structure and content of the CER
What is required to meet the regulation? Contents of a CER Conducting a clinical evaluation
CER case study workshop
Deciding on what source data is needed
Introduction to other medical device clinical regulatory documents
PMCF plan and report Clinical investigation plan and report
Proofreading essentials
Final checks - not just a spell check Practicalities, tips and tools
Key take-home messages
For more information about this conference visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN07082024004107003653ID1108526212
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.