Medical Writing For Medical Devices: 2-Day Online Training Course (November 21-22, 2024) Including A CER Case Study Workshop

Writing for medical devices has its own particular skill set and, with important regulatory changes in the industry, all those involved in medical writing face a challenge to ensure they have the necessary expertise and resources to fulfil the requirements of the new regulation.

This comprehensive course has been designed to provide you with a thorough understanding of the essential aspects of medical writing, with a particular focus on medical devices.

Under the guidance of our expert trainers, you will learn how to prepare a document that is linguistically and stylistically appropriate and understand the effective use of visual elements such as tables, graphs and flow charts. The programme will examine the content and structure of the CER - an integral part of the submission process, and ensure that you are fully aware of what a Notified Body is looking for in your clinical evaluation.

Practical exercises and discussion will consolidate learning, and helpful tips and techniques from experts in the field of medical writing and medical devices will enhance your knowledge.

Certifications:



CPD : 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend?



Medical device professionals responsible for preparing, writing and completing a CER

Medical writers producing reports for medical device manufacturers

Regulatory affairs personnel involved in preparing scientific documentation

Medical device personnel who require a fundamental understanding of what is required when drafting scientific reports for their products

Contract research organisations (CROs) R&D professionals

Key Topics Covered

Day 1

Overview of writing and editing documents



Substantive and technical aspects



Considering logic, text flow, wordiness and accuracy



Looking at the details such as language editing, abbreviations and acronyms Preparing a clear message for the intended reader

Regulations applicable to the clinical evaluation of a medical device



Introduction to the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR)

Guidance documents for clinical evaluations - what is required? Notified Body expectations

Writing regulatory documents



Do different audiences and documents require different approaches? Corresponding with the authorities

Systematic literature searches for the CER



Effective search strategies

Deciding on what source data is required State of the art

Aspects of English



Common errors in English that should be avoided Brief overview of key punctuation points affecting meaning and readability

Day 2

Improving readability - be kind to your reader



Structuring texts In terms of language, how perfect do regulatory documents need to be?

Structure and content of the CER



What is required to meet the regulation?

Contents of a CER Conducting a clinical evaluation

CER case study workshop

Deciding on what source data is needed

Introduction to other medical device clinical regulatory documents



PMCF plan and report Clinical investigation plan and report

Proofreading essentials



Final checks - not just a spell check Practicalities, tips and tools

Key take-home messages

