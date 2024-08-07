GST Authorities Crack Down On Celebrity Makeup Artists Across Kerala, Detects Tax Evasion Of Over Rs 32 Crores

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The state Goods and Services Tax (GST) has carried out raids at the residences of celebrity makeup artists across Kerala on Tuesday (Aug 6). In the raids, a tax evasion of Rs 32.51 crore was detected. The search operation was conducted at 50 establishments and residences of 21 prominent makeup artists across the state.



The GST Intelligence Unit had been monitoring their activities for the past six months. The tax evasion was done without disclosing income from movie shoots and weddings. The raids started on Tuesday morning went on till late night.

An officer said the department estimates the tax evasion to be over Rs 100 crore. "Some makeup artists in Kerala have been found to be charging fees in lakhs. The raids will continue into others involved in the tax evasion,” the officer said.

"A significant number of makeup artists in Kerala are operating without GST registration, with many working from home or as freelancers. Also, those running studios have either failed to file GST assessments or underreported their details," he added.

GST officials said that the offenders would be penalized, and prosecution measures will be launched. The raids were carried out by the GST Intelligence Unit following a tip-off regarding the tax evasion.

