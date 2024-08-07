Qatar Attends Meeting On Intellectual Framework For Joint Arab Action

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The State of Qatar participated yesterday in the consultative meeting of the first working group on the revision of the charter and development of the intellectual framework for the joint Arab action system, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo at the level of permanent delegates.

Deputy Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the Arab League Maryam Ahmed Al Shibi represented the State of Qatar in the meeting.

This first working group on the revision of the charter and development of the intellectual framework for the joint Arab Action Organisation is one of the four working groups emanating from the open-ended committee for the reform and development of the Arab League, each concerned with a part of the development and reform of joint Arab action, including the development of the Arab League's organs, the economic and social action, and the popular dimension.

The four groups are scheduled to submit reports on the results of their work to the upcoming 162nd Council of the Arab League at the ministerial level.