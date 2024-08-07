Vietjet Unveils Exclusive Offers For Indian Travelers On Business And Skyboss Tickets

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, August 7, 2024 – Vietjet, Vietnam's leading new-age carrier, is showing its gratitude to by offering a premium experience with Business and SkyBoss ticket classes up to 30% off (*). This discount applies to all domestic and international routes, with the booking period from now until August 11, 2024. The flight period is from August 19, 2024, to November 30, 2024.



Additionally, On August 8, 2024, Vietjet is offering an 88% discount on Eco tickets (*) across Indian routes and VietJet's entire network. These discounted tickets will be available on and the Vietjet Air mobile app, for travel between September 4, 2024, and May 22, 2025 (**). Enter the promotion code VJ88 while booking to get the discounted prices.



Furthermore, SkyBoss tickets offer premium services, a flexible all-inclusive package, and 5-in-1 utilities that are always appealing, with a luxurious lounge, up to 50kg of checked baggage, comfortable in-flight dining, comfortable seats, and free Sky Care travel insurance. Furthermore, Vietjet provides a flying experience with modern aircraft, professional and dedicated flight crews, heartfelt services, and a wide variety of engaging inflight cultural and artistic performances at an altitude of 10,000 meters.



Since 2019, Vietjet has been a pioneering airline in establishing direct flight routes between Vietnam and India, offering convenient and affordable travel options. The airline now operates seven routes with 56 weekly flights, connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with major Indian cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kochi. The airline recently announced the launch of a new route connecting Ahmedabad in India to Da Nang in Vietnam. The new route will commence operations in October 2024. Vietjet has transported nearly 1.3 million passengers between Vietnam and India, serving a country with a population of 1.4 billion.



About Vietjet



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.

Company :-MSL Group

User :- Bhakti Thorat

Email :...